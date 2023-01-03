Lewis Jackson talks Purdue hoops at Crew Life camp

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets had a December to remember, but so far that success hasn’t carried over to 2023 as Fort Wayne dropped its first game of the new year on the road to Wheeling on Friday night by a score of 4-2. The Komets gave up three goals in the first period, […]

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO