Fort Wayne, IN

Lewis Jackson talks Purdue hoops at Crew Life camp

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Purdue point guard Lewis Jackson is in the Summit City this week as a counselor at the Crew Life Holiday Camp at South Side High School hosted by Rapheal Davis, and on Tuesday he talked all things Boilermaker basketball with WANE-TV.

