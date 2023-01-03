Lewis Jackson talks Purdue hoops at Crew Life camp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Purdue point guard Lewis Jackson is in the Summit City this week as a counselor at the Crew Life Holiday Camp at South Side High School hosted by Rapheal Davis, and on Tuesday he talked all things Boilermaker basketball with WANE-TV.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0