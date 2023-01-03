Hobbs encouraging people to report streetlight outages

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs is asking its residents to help keeps the streets safe and well lit by reporting streetlight outages.

The city says it costs taxpayers almost $600,000 a year in streetlight maintenance costs, but things cannot be fixed if they are not reported. Residents are encouraged to report any outages as quickly as possible. Outages can be reported at 1-800-895-1999 or online at nm.my.xcelengergy.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.