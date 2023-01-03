Read full article on original website
msn.com
Airline slammed after unruly male passenger flying business class urinated on woman traveling from New York
Air India has been blasted as “unprofessional” and “devoid of empathy” over its handling of one of two recent incidents that saw male passengers urinating on fellow long-haul travelers. India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said Thursday that Air India had not...
ValueWalk
The Winners From Russian Chaos
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. China’s economic activity is still contracting based on its official Caixin Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which slipped to 49 in December, down from 49.4 in November. Analysts at Nomura said, “A large wave of Covid inflections has swept across the country since early December, which resulted in a sharp disruption to mobility, shipment and business activity.” That is the bad news.
1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany
The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia.The tanker vessel Maria Energy arrived at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven, where its shipment of LNG will be converted back into gas at a special floating terminal that was inaugurated last month by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.Germany has rushed to find a replacement for Russian gas supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The facility in Wilhelmshaven is one of several such terminals being put...
ship-technology.com
ClassNK approves ammonia FSRB developed by NYK Line and partners
The approval is said to be the first of its kind given to an A-FSRB carrying ammonia as cargo. Japanese classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) has granted approval in principle (AiP) to an ammonia floating storage and regasification barge (A-FSRB). The approval is said to be the first of...
maritime-executive.com
Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard
The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
ship-technology.com
ABP begins hydrogen-driven tractor trial at Immingham docks
The test is expected to play a significant role in the decarbonisation of port operations. Associated British Ports (ABP) has commenced testing of a hydrogen-driven tractor in its container terminal at the Port of Immingham. Funding for the initial feasibility of the project came from the Department for Transport’s Clean...
COVID tests for US travelers from China spark fears of new wave of anti-Asian hate
As COVID-19 testing mandates for travelers entering the U.S. from China take effect, some worry they could prompt a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.
ship-technology.com
Tufton Oceanic quits containership segment with Riposte sale
The sale is said to showcase the company’s commitments to ESG and capital reallocation. British shipping fund Tufton Oceanic Assets has agreed to offload its last containership for $13m, providing a realised internal rate of return (IRR) that surpasses 12%. The company said that the latest sale, along with...
ship-technology.com
DNV and RSI begin study to create framework for green-fuelled newbuilds
With R&D funding from the Swedish traffic administration, the new study will explore opportunities for green fleet renewal. In partnership with Responsible Shipping Initiative (RSI), DNV has commenced a feasibility study to outline a commercial framework for new green-fuelled vessels. RSI is an association of Swedish dry bulk charterers. The...
European Automakers Are In A Bad Spot
A recent report from Forbes highlights the very real risk European automakers in particular face as 2023 begins. With a global recession likely, analysts and economists seem mostly to agree more premium car brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz might see a diminishing appeal to shoppers. The same thing goes for many up-line models European automakers have come to depend upon with their fat profit margins and status appeal.
msn.com
Nasdaq Down 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.57% to 32,956.77 while the NASDAQ fell 1.09% to 10,352.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.82% to 3,807.88. Check This Out: 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are...
‘The most extreme heat wave ever seen in Europe’: Warm January topples records
Europe is seeing an unprecedentedly warm January with new record temperatures being set across the continent.At least seven countries saw their warmest January days on record on New Year’s Day. Belarus, Denmark, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Poland all saw temperatures that they’d only usually register in spring.In Vysokaje, Berlarus temperatures hit a record 16.4C. This beat the country’s previous record January high by 4.5C.In Poland the village of Korbielów recorded temperatures hitting a peak of 19C. The usual average temperature in January is 1C. In Javorník, Czech Republic temperatures were 16.6C higher than normal, at 19.6C rather...
kalkinemedia.com
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
yr.media
A Fire in Urumqi, China That Crushed the Regime’s Bubble
After over 100 days of COVID-19 lockdown in Urumqi, Xinjiang in China, the government finally lifted restrictions in late November. But the decision didn’t come without a fight. Days before the lockdown lifted, mass protests erupted across the country. The protests began after a fire in an apartment complex named Jixiangyuan in Urumqi, Xinjiang cost the lives of 10 residents and injured nine.
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: Union Pacific ordered to fix service to Foster Farms
STB orders UP to resolve service issues at Foster Farms. The Surface Transportation Board wants Union Pacific to address the service issues raised by UP customer Foster Poultry Farms in California. Foster Farms had filed a petition for emergency service before the board on Thursday, noting continued service deterioration, according...
maritime-executive.com
Repairs to HMS Prince of Wales' Propulsion Will Take Until Spring
The new Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales will be out of service for a total of about half a year for repairs to her propulsion system, a spokesman for the service told the BBC - after which she will enter another maintenance period. HMS Prince of Wales is...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Operation Frankton: When ‘Canoeing Commandos’ Took On the Enemy In Kayaks
While some engaged the enemy with the use of high tech aircraft or well-armored tanks during World War II, others were sent on missions using much less impressive technology. One group, known as the “canoeing commandos,” used kayaks to participate in an Allied raid on the Port of Bordeaux as part of Operation Frankton.
demolitionandrecycling.media
India’s US$1.2 billion infrastructure loan
The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a loan agreement totalling US$1.2 billion for the development of infrastructure across the country, according to a statement from the ministry of finance. The agreements are said to cover projects to improve the power sector and highways in the...
ScienceBlog.com
Insulation only provides short-term reduction in household gas consumption
Insulating the lofts and cavity walls of existing UK housing stock only reduces gas consumption for the first year or two, with all energy savings vanishing by the fourth year after a retrofit, according to research from policy experts at the University of Cambridge. The latest study is the first...
