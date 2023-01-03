ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
SAUCIER, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport. Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
GULFPORT, MS
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Continues National Growth With Openings in Biloxi

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Solidifies its Position with New Restaurant in Mississippi. January 05, 2023 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment announced today two new restaurant openings in Biloxi, Mississippi. Multi-unit operating group, Southern Partners, is spearheading the opening.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Train derailment blocks Market, Hospital streets in Pasagoula

Please be advised the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street have been closed due to a train derailment. There are no reported injuries or danger to the public. CSX has advised the process of getting the train back on the tracks will take a couple of hours. The...
PASCAGOULA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy