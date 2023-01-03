Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
WLOX
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
WLOX
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport. Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Continues National Growth With Openings in Biloxi
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Solidifies its Position with New Restaurant in Mississippi. January 05, 2023 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment announced today two new restaurant openings in Biloxi, Mississippi. Multi-unit operating group, Southern Partners, is spearheading the opening.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She doesn’t deserve this’: Downtown shooting victim recovering after gunshot breaks leg
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Hallman and his friends were some of the thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Hallman says they were walking down dauphin street for the Third Eye Blind concert when they started hearing gunshots. “Whenever they heard it, they thought it...
wxxv25.com
Train derailment blocks Market, Hospital streets in Pasagoula
Please be advised the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street have been closed due to a train derailment. There are no reported injuries or danger to the public. CSX has advised the process of getting the train back on the tracks will take a couple of hours. The...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
