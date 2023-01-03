ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, the devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon after the initial trigger pull. The 13-3 ruling came Friday from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. At issue in the case was whether bump stocks should be considered “machine guns” under federal law. There are conflicting court rulings on the issue and the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the matter.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
