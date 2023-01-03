Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sends a Message to the Far Right
The Georgia congresswoman has distanced herself from some of her right-wing colleagues by adamantly supporting Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:24 p.m. EST
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, the devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon after the initial trigger pull. The 13-3 ruling came Friday from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. At issue in the case was whether bump stocks should be considered “machine guns” under federal law. There are conflicting court rulings on the issue and the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the matter.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
As Biden prepares to visit southern border, a humanitarian crisis looms in Mexico
As President Biden visits El Paso, thousands of people who fled oppressive countries are marooned in Mexico thanks to his expansion of a Trump-era policy.
