Connecticut right to counsel program for tenants likely saved state millions, report says
A program offering free legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction likely saved the state millions it would have otherwise spent providing emergency shelter services, child welfare, health care and education services, a new report shows. Evictions, which rose last year after pandemic-era protections expired, can have serious, long-term consequences...
Unhoused New Haven residents seek respect and measurable improvements to their lives
A group of unhoused people and their allies in New Haven serve a hearty breakfast of pancakes, eggs and coffee in a little warming center on a recent Tuesday morning. Mark Colville’s backyard is surrounded by the tents of about a dozen folks who have taken shelter there. “Resources...
Connecticut state lawmaker dies in a highway crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way highway crash early Thursday morning. He was on his way home from an inaugural ball to kick off the new term. State Representative Quentin Williams, D-Middletown, was one of two people killed in the head-on collision on Route 9 in...
Massachusetts expands community mental health services, adds crisis intervention teams, help line
The state of Massachusetts is expanding community-based mental health services as a way to create more parity with physical health. In the last days of Charlie Baker’s administration, the governor's office called the expansion a "roadmap for behavioral health reform." It includes a 24-hour help line, more crisis intervention,...
Caring Health Center offers medical care, comfort to refugee families arriving in Massachusetts
When Diana Loyuk arrived in Springfield, Massachusetts, from Russia in the early 1990s she struggled to communicate with those around her. "The hardest thing for me was learning English," said Loyuk, who now serves as the coordinator for Caring Health Center's refugee health program. Caring Health Center, based in Springfield,...
The 2023 Legislative Session Begins!
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont laughs as the House and the Senate sing "Happy Birthday" to him before the State of the State address during opening session of the Legislature at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Lamont's birthday was January 3rd. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) This week...
Hartford Public Library launches campaign to help pay to restore downtown branch after pipe burst
It’ll take months to fix the damage at the Hartford Public Library in downtown following a pipe burst, officials said. Water damaged book displays, CDS and videos in late December. Walls and floors will need to be repaired. Parts of the library on Main Street could reopen in the...
Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs
Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
Connecticut has more than 200 bridges in poor condition. What will it take to fix them?
New federal funding will speed up repairs on Connecticut's longest bridge, but the project represents only a small share of the state's outstanding infrastructure needs. The Federal Highway Administration recently awarded Connecticut $158 million to repair the Gold Star Memorial Bridge between New London and Groton. The funding comes via...
Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
'We're in shock:' Conn. State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration
State Rep. Quentin Williams (D-Middletown) was killed early Thursday morning after the vehicle he was in was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell, just hours after he was sworn in for his third term. State police confirmed the death Thursday afternoon. Williams, also known as “Q,”...
Springfield's 'SciTech Band' to play at celebration for newly sworn in Gov. Maura Healey
High School students in the SciTech Band from Springfield, Mass., lead by Gary Bernice, rehearsing in the school library January 4th, 2022, to perform the next day at the inaugural celebration of Massachusetts newly sworn in Governor Maura Healey. Members of the SciTech Band, out of Springfield, Massachusetts, High School...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits Connecticut's Gold Star Memorial Bridge repairs
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in southeastern Connecticut Wednesday to announce a $158 million grant for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge. It’s one of four major bridge projects in the country to get the initial funding under the latest federal infrastructure spending package. Buttigieg said investment in infrastructure is...
Suffolk County acknowledges tax arrears error after cyberattack
Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy said more than 200 taxpayers were mistakenly sent tax arrears notices because of a software problem. This comes after a cyberattack last summer, which crippled the county's computers. According to Kennedy, the Suffolk County Comptroller's Office switched computer systems as a precaution. Kennedy said unfamiliarity...
New York opens application window for downstate casino licenses
New York has opened bidding for three downstate casino licenses. Major gambling companies are reportedly interested in building facilities on Long Island, in New York City and in Westchester County. State Gaming Commission Chair Brian O'Dwyer said the new facilities will bring economic prosperity to their surrounding areas. “This process...
Alex Jones' attorney is suspended after releasing medical records of Sandy Hook families
Connecticut attorney Norm Pattis' law license was suspended for six months. Pattis has represented many controversial clients, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was found responsible for more than $1 billion in damages for claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis found...
Hochul to deliver State of the State address on Tuesday
In her first State of the State speech as New York’s elected governor on Tuesday, Kathy Hochul is expected to focus on affordable housing, public safety and the state’s outmigration problem. Hochul, who took over from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in disgrace in August 2021,...
California's 'Pineapple Express' relents, with some areas starting cleanup efforts
Some areas of California are finally getting some relief Thursday evening after a massive "Pineapple Express" winter storm walloped the state's coastal and inland areas with strong winds, heavy rain and snow on Wednesday into Thursday. By late Thursday afternoon, René Mendez, city manager for the Bay Area city of...
As New York state’s legislative session opens, leaders name their top priorities
The New York state 2023 legislative session has officially started, and lawmakers are expected to tackle issues ranging from a crisis in affordable housing to improving public safety. The first day was devoted mostly to ceremonial actions, with lawmakers electing leaders, pledging bipartisanship, and putting off their differences until later...
Gov. Kathy Hochul has long to-do list as New York’s legislative session begins
Now that she has secured a full-term, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a busy agenda for 2023, including a new state budget, dealing with calls for criminal justice changes and getting her pick for Chief Judge through the State Senate. As lawmakers return to Albany, the state is also moving ahead with a new comprehensive climate plan and confronting an uncertain economic outlook. Speaking with WAMC’s Ian Pickus for a preview of the legislative session is our Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt.
