New Hanover County, NC

WECT

Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WECT

City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail. A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Precautions reccomended as New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Community Level raises to high

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6. “The CDC Community Level looks at the COVID-19 case rate and impact on the healthcare system to determine which level a county should be classified as. According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12,” said NHC in a release.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
LELAND, NC
WECT

U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
KURE BEACH, NC
rhinotimes.com

$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw

Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Novant Health sees increase in demand for COVID, flu testing following holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the spread of respiratory illnesses including the flu and COVID-19 continues, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has seen higher demand for testing. Novant Health NHRMC Emergency Services Director Zachary Cockerham says medical professionals continue to encourage the use of preventative measures like hand...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

