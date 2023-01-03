Read full article on original website
WECT
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
foxwilmington.com
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated...
WECT
Developer to pull rezoning request for proposed 78-unit apartment building in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developer behind a rezoning request for a proposed 78-unit apartment building at 6634 Carolina Beach Road has requested it removed from the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agenda for Jan. 9. Cindee Wolf with Design solutions requested on behalf of the owners, Giovanni Ippolito...
WECT
City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail. A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.
WECT
Public ramp access at River Road Park closed while crews repair pier
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover County have announced that construction is underway to repair the pier at River Road Park. According to the announcement, damage sustained from Hurricane Isaias has necessitated the repair. Additionally, while crews work, there will be no public ramp access. The...
WECT
Precautions reccomended as New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Community Level raises to high
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6. “The CDC Community Level looks at the COVID-19 case rate and impact on the healthcare system to determine which level a county should be classified as. According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12,” said NHC in a release.
whqr.org
New Hanover County's Healing Place set to open in February after controversy, delays
On Monday, January 9, New Hanover County Commission is set to vote on approval of the lease agreement for The Healing Place — the controversial detox and treatment facility which uses abstinence-based, peer-led treatment, offering no medically assisted treatment (MAT). Despite opposition to this style of therapy from Attorney...
WECT
City council to consider buying Salvation Army property in downtown Wilmington for $4.8 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution to spend $4,814,500 for the 1.88-acre Salvation Army property at 820 North 2nd Street. The funding will go towards the sale price, closing costs, due diligence and operating costs through June 30. The purchase price alone is $4,800,000.
WECT
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
WECT
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
rhinotimes.com
$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw
Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
WECT
Novant Health sees increase in demand for COVID, flu testing following holidays
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the spread of respiratory illnesses including the flu and COVID-19 continues, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has seen higher demand for testing. Novant Health NHRMC Emergency Services Director Zachary Cockerham says medical professionals continue to encourage the use of preventative measures like hand...
WECT
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
4 NC workers sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Smithfield Foods; 1 employee dies in unrelated incident, company says
The incident happened around 1 a.m. when there was an ammonia release in the refrigerated section of the plant, the news release.
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Property tax assessments could lead to tax increase for Brunswick County residents
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — If you own a home, then you are familiar with paying your property tax. For residents in Brunswick County, the rate assessment comes every four years. One of those communities is St. James in Southport, NC. When speaking with town manager of the community, Jeff...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
whqr.org
CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
