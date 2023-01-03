ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Texas basketball fires head coach Chris Beard following felony arrest

Texas basketball — in wake of legal troubles — has fired head coach Chris Beard, the school announced Thursday. Beard was arrested on a third degree felony charge of assaulting his fiancée nearly a month ago and was suspended indefinitely without pay on Dec. 12. It seemed likely that he had coached his last game for the Longhorns and the move has finally been made official.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Clemson transfer and former 4-star WR announces B1G commitment

A Clemson transfer is heading to the B1G. The former Tiger announced the news from his Twitter account on Friday. E.J. Williams Jr. was a member of the 2020 class. Williams was rated as a 4-star WR per the 247Sports Composite and eventually committed to Clemson. He will be playing for Indiana in 2023.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

B1G basketball schedule for Saturday, Jan. 7

The B1G basketball schedule on Saturday features three conference games with league play in full swing on Jan. 7. The big clash of the day will come out of East Lansing with Michigan and Michigan State meeting for the first time this season. The rivalry series is always heated and is traditionally a showdown between evenly-matched teams in recent history.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces

Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason

It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fran McCaffery breaks down Iowa's strategy for handling Indiana's front court

Fran McCaffery had the tough task of slowing down Indiana’s front court play on Thursday. Trayce Jackson-Davis is a big part of that. McCaffery stated that he wanted to play some man-to-man, but eventually had to go to zone to slow down Jackson-Davis. Although the veteran Indiana player finished with 30 points, McCaffery praised Filip Rebraca for matching up with Jackson-Davis.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo updates Malik Hall's progress following return from injury

Tom Izzo was able to get Malik Hall back on the court for Michigan State ahead of New Year’s Day. Now, with two games back in action, Hall is trending up moving forward. During his Thursday press conference, Izzo announced that Hall was held out of Wednesday’s practice after playing against Nebraska on Tuesday. Fortunately, Hall was able to return and was active for much of Thursday’s practice.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Satterfield shares plans for Nebraska offense in 2023

Marcus Satterfield may be new to Nebraska, but he has a plan for the Cornhuskers’ offense in 2023. At the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach, after previous head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position early in the season. One of Rhule’s first hires was Satterfield as OC. The two coaches have a shared a long relationship, including time together at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'

Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive

Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy