Marcus Satterfield may be new to Nebraska, but he has a plan for the Cornhuskers’ offense in 2023. At the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach, after previous head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position early in the season. One of Rhule’s first hires was Satterfield as OC. The two coaches have a shared a long relationship, including time together at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO