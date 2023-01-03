Read full article on original website
Filip Rebraca points to 1 teammate’s leadership as big part of 21-point comeback vs. Indiana
Filip Rebraca was part of the team that helped Iowa complete an impressive 21-point comeback to topple No. 15 Indiana on Thursday. The Hawkeyes won 91-89 at home. Through the contest a new leader emerged for the Hawkeyes on the court, as sophomore Payton Sandfort led the team with encouragement and levelheadedness.
Texas basketball fires head coach Chris Beard following felony arrest
Texas basketball — in wake of legal troubles — has fired head coach Chris Beard, the school announced Thursday. Beard was arrested on a third degree felony charge of assaulting his fiancée nearly a month ago and was suspended indefinitely without pay on Dec. 12. It seemed likely that he had coached his last game for the Longhorns and the move has finally been made official.
Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program
The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
Clemson transfer and former 4-star WR announces B1G commitment
A Clemson transfer is heading to the B1G. The former Tiger announced the news from his Twitter account on Friday. E.J. Williams Jr. was a member of the 2020 class. Williams was rated as a 4-star WR per the 247Sports Composite and eventually committed to Clemson. He will be playing for Indiana in 2023.
B1G basketball schedule for Saturday, Jan. 7
The B1G basketball schedule on Saturday features three conference games with league play in full swing on Jan. 7. The big clash of the day will come out of East Lansing with Michigan and Michigan State meeting for the first time this season. The rivalry series is always heated and is traditionally a showdown between evenly-matched teams in recent history.
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Sam Hartman, one of the top QBs in transfer portal, announces transfer destination
Sam Hartman was one of the most highly-sought after quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Now, it seems he’s off the market. Hartman announced that he would be transferring to Notre Dame Thursday after taking an official visit to South Bend. Hartman has been one of the more reliable passers...
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces
Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason
It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
Fran McCaffery breaks down Iowa's strategy for handling Indiana's front court
Fran McCaffery had the tough task of slowing down Indiana’s front court play on Thursday. Trayce Jackson-Davis is a big part of that. McCaffery stated that he wanted to play some man-to-man, but eventually had to go to zone to slow down Jackson-Davis. Although the veteran Indiana player finished with 30 points, McCaffery praised Filip Rebraca for matching up with Jackson-Davis.
Carnell Tate, Ohio State signee, tosses up O-H celebration following TD in All-American Bowl
Carnell Tate became the second Ohio State WR commit to score in the All-American Bowl on Saturday, just after Brandon Inniss. Tate and some of the other Buckeye commits even did an “O-H” celebration afterward. UCLA QB commit Dante Moore took a hit but threw a nice pass...
Tom Izzo updates Malik Hall's progress following return from injury
Tom Izzo was able to get Malik Hall back on the court for Michigan State ahead of New Year’s Day. Now, with two games back in action, Hall is trending up moving forward. During his Thursday press conference, Izzo announced that Hall was held out of Wednesday’s practice after playing against Nebraska on Tuesday. Fortunately, Hall was able to return and was active for much of Thursday’s practice.
Marcus Satterfield shares plans for Nebraska offense in 2023
Marcus Satterfield may be new to Nebraska, but he has a plan for the Cornhuskers’ offense in 2023. At the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach, after previous head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position early in the season. One of Rhule’s first hires was Satterfield as OC. The two coaches have a shared a long relationship, including time together at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
Hunter Dickinson hangs on rim for extended moment following warm-up dunk in East Lansing
Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines are in East Lansing for a rivalry matchup on Saturday. Already knowing he will be a villain, Dickinson provided a moment during warmups that was not well-received inside the Breslin Center. As Dickinson slammed home one dunk in warmups, he hung onto the rim...
Malik Elzy, 4-star WR out of Chicago, reveals B1G commitment during All-American Bowl
Malik Elzy announced his commitment at the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Plenty of top prospects are set to reveals their commitments at the event. Elzy is a 4-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Elzy is rated as the No. 43 WR and No. 4 recruit out of Illinois.
Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'
Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive
Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
BTN hoops analyst Andy Katz has 3 bold predictions for Rutgers basketball after recent hot streak
Rutgers hoops has been gaining a lot of momentum with only B1G matchups left on the schedule. BTN analyst Andy Katz is pretty high on the Scarlet Knights at this point in the year. Katz predicted that Rutgers will compete for the B1G title, get a double bye in the...
Brad Underwood praises Wisconsin G Chucky Hepburn, shares mindset following loss to Northwestern
Brad Underwood is looking ahead to the matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday after a disappointing 73-60 loss to Northwestern. Speaking to the press on Friday, Underwood mentioned that he was actually feeling good about where the team is headed, despite the loss. Underwood also mentioned that the Fighting Illini haven’t...
