Read full article on original website
Seymour Hiney
3d ago
the replay clearly showed the defensive back hit him in the head with his shoulder, not to mention kirby called the time out on the fake punt after the ball was snapped, the puppy dogs can say anything they want but they won because the refs sucked
Reply(10)
14
Guest
3d ago
lt was targeting. Klatt was right. Georgia had NO answer for Harrison. As good as Ryan Day's play calling was, he needed to scratch out one more TD. Fix that secondary, though.
Reply(1)
9
Democritus
3d ago
Live play, live player,shoulder hit. All legal that’s why it was reversed. And Kirby called time before kick OHU had 12 on the field. Facts
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
“Peach Bowl Girl” Weighs In On Viral Moment She Was Caught On Camera: “I Was Distraught… I Was Just Praying”
Stealin’ hearts at the Peach Bowl. If you were watching the Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia last Saturday, then there’s a good chance you saw the cameras zone in on one Ohio State fan in specific…. She captured the hearts of tons of dudes across social...
Former Star Ohio State Quarterback Might Go To Prison
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week, according to multiple reports. Schlichter was found unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn back in June. The police responded to a report of an overdose at the time. The police collected a substance in...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Deadspin
Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff
After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Change of mood shown around hospital following recent improvements from Bills S
Damar Hamlin’s condition seemed to take a step forward on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey. Harvey talked about how Hamlin’s family is feeling after some positive signs were shown. Harvey stated that Doctors ran certain tests on Hamlin to show certain levels. The doctors received some...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
5-star Buford athlete KJ Bolden names top schools
Georgia football offered a scholarship to Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) star KJ Bolden back in 2021. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is now ranked as a five-star recruit. Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class. He is ranked as the No. 2 recruit...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023
Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 10 burning questions as the Huskers head into the offseason
It was another turbulent season for Nebraska football. Scott Frost was fired after 3 games. Mickey Joseph served as interim coach and led the Huskers to a season-ending win over Iowa. But it wasn’t enough to land the full-time gig, as AD Trev Alberts hired former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Joseph ran into legal trouble days after Rhule’s introductory press conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program
The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
saturdaytradition.com
Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces
Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
Comments / 56