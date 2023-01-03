ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

kjzz.com

13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man vandalized, burglarized Taylorsville High School

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who they say broke into Taylorsville High School, vandalized it, and then stole some property and money. The incident occurred over winter break, according to a Facebook post from the Taylorsville Police Department. “The man damaged three vending machines, stole...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Suspect in West Valley murder case arrested

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a West Valley shooting that killed a 20-year-old man from Ogden. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail where he faces one first-degree felony charge of aggravated murder and one second-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Weapons and illegal drugs found during routine traffic stop, SLCPD said

SALT LAKE CITY — Police made an arrest after they found weapons and illegal drugs during a traffic stop turned drug bust in downtown Salt Lake City. A man was pulled over for a traffic violation at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night near 160 West 600 South. Police said when they spoke with the driver, they could smell marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in the car.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

