10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 6-8
It’s the first full weekend of 2023 and if one of your goals this year is to run the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, it’s a good time to begin your training. Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Training Session. Saturday marks the official start of Marathon...
wpgh53.com
Marketplace Pittsburgh: Ocean Treasures
PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau speaks with Ocean Treasures co-owners Jenn Butler and Warren Butler. Ocean Treasures, one of the first seafood boil companies in Pittsburgh, has numerous employment opportunities available. These include hosts, servers, chefs and more. The company has two restaurants...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 7, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Penguin ticket raffle to benefit Animal Protectors. Animal Protectors of...
New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville
PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery
It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh honors retired cobbler with "Gabriel Fontana Day" in the city
Pittsburgh City Council declared yesterday Gabriel Fontana Day in honor of the retired cobbler's service to the Downtown community, where he worked for 48 years. Fontana, 81, learned the shoemaker's trade during his boyhood in Italy before moving to Pennsylvania in the early 1970s. For 48 years, he ran Gabriel Fontana Shoe Repair on Forbes Avenue. Ahead of his retirement at the end of 2022, Fontana reflected on his long career in a Pittsburgh City Paper profile than.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh in the spotlight on the big screen and the small screen this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region will be in the spotlight on both the big screen and the small screen this weekend. The Tom Hanks movie “A Man Called Otto” hits local movie screens on Friday after getting a limited release in some other markets late last month.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz
Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie Website
Eat This, Not That! is a go-to website for all things food and health. Although a waffle isn't the healthiest thing you can eat, I am highlighting one of their stories featuring Pennsylvania waffles. Because sometimes we can all go for a waffle - one that is crisp on the edges, a bit fluffy in the middle, with outstanding flavor. And of course, real maple syrup.
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
nextpittsburgh.com
6 places for a perfect martini in Pittsburgh (and the secret to ordering)
Food & Wine recently declared the martini as “the” drink of the year for 2022. Lovers of the olive-or-twist cocktail would argue that it’s a drink staple for good reason. The recent popularity of the espresso martini has opened the door to drinkers exploring the classic version.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire
A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
How Mediterra chose Lawrenceville for new cafe over Cranberry and others
When it comes to opportunities to open new Mediterra Cafes, Nick Ambeliotis said the offers keep coming almost as regularly as his baking operation keeps churning out loaves of bread now distributed to 40 states. “We get ‘prospected’ every day,” said Ambeliotis, owner of Mediterra, of the inquiries he gets...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
