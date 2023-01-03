[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10 “Jumped In.”]. The squad misses Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish’s last episode was the fall finale) as much as we do when SVU returns with its winter premiere. Sure, she’s still alive — just off teaching — but it’s not the same and it’s impossible to ignore her desk, now empty (well, except for the chipmunk). In fact, the first episode after her exit is full of references to her.

