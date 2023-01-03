Read full article on original website
‘Mayfair Witches’ Boss Teases How Much Book Plot to Expect in Season 1
Now here’s a bunch of hocus-pocus we can get into!. On the heels of the fabulous adaptation of Interview With the Vampire, AMC and its streaming branch have conjured up an equally addictive take on the late author’s novels about a clan of enchantresses in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, premiering Sunday, January 8 at 9/8c.
‘Poker Face’ Trailer: Natasha Lyonne’s ‘Human Lie Detector’ Runs Into Trouble (VIDEO)
You can’t lie to Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) in filmmaker Rian Johnson’s television debut. And if you love his Knives Out and the sequel Glass Onion, chances are you’re going to enjoy Poker Face (premiering Thursday, January 26 with four episodes on Peacock), just based on the new trailer.
‘Stranger Things’: Will Max Be in Season 5? Sadie Sink Opens Up About Her Future
The fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things ended with Sadie Sink‘s Max Mayfield in a coma after a run-in with the show’s major villain, Vecna, leaving the character’s future up in the air. Now, as the hit series prepares for its fifth and final season, Sink...
How Raylan Givens Extends His Presence in the ‘Justified’ Universe With ‘City Primeval’
Motor City, here comes Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant)! Last seen fleeing Appalachia in the acclaimed drama Justified (2010-2015), the lawman extends his presence in the Elmore Leonard universe with Justified: City Primeval. The FX spinoff is based on the late crime writer’s City Primeval: High Noon in...
‘The Goldbergs’: See Steve Guttenberg Recreate ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Moment (VIDEO)
The Goldbergs is staying true to its throwback format with the inclusion of upcoming guest star Steve Guttenberg, who is bringing a touch of Three Men and a Baby to the ABC comedy. Set to reprise his role as Dr. Katman in the ’80s-set sitcom, Guttenberg helps recreate Three Men...
Bryan Cranston Talks Judge Michael Desiato’s Major Transformation in ‘Your Honor’ Season 2
By the end of Your Honor’s first run in 2021, Judge Michael Desiato was a changed man: He compromised his principles in the interest of his son, who died as a result. Bryan Cranston underwent a transformation himself before filming Season 2 of the drama. “His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person,” the Emmy winner says of his haggard, overgrown Desiato.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Sneak Peek: Where are JJ & Luke After Explosion? (VIDEO)
Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner Erica Messer told TV Insider that “it’s gonna take a real big thing to happen for us to get [the jet] back,” and as the sneak peek Paramount+ has released from the January 12 midseason premiere, that’s exactly what’s happened. (Remember, they blew up their previous one in the original run’s finale.)
Where You’ll Be Able to Watch ‘Genera+ion’ After HBO Max Removed Series
There have been quite a few changes at Warner Bros. Discovery in recent months, including not only the cancellations of some of HBO Max’s original series, but also the removal of programming as well. Among the shows that were cut was Genera+ion, canceled in September 2021 but pulled from HBO Max’s library in August 2022. But now there’s good news, thanks to Tubi.
‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Says Eric Szmanda’s Return as Greg Is ‘Glorious & a Lot of Fun’
Less than a month after we revealed that CSI: Vegas will be getting a visit from another original series vet later in Season 2, the CBS procedural drama name-dropped said character. The January 5 winter premiere focused on social media influencers, with Chris Park (Jay Lee) one — until this...
‘East New York’ Sneak Peek: Sandeford Struggles With Standing Down After Bentley Was Shot (VIDEO)
The last thing Officer Marvin Sandeford (Ruben Santiago-Hudson) wants to do after watching Officer Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley) get shot right in front of him is exactly what he has to do in the East New York winter premiere on January 8, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: How’s Benson Doing After Rollins’ Exit? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10 “Jumped In.”]. The squad misses Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish’s last episode was the fall finale) as much as we do when SVU returns with its winter premiere. Sure, she’s still alive — just off teaching — but it’s not the same and it’s impossible to ignore her desk, now empty (well, except for the chipmunk). In fact, the first episode after her exit is full of references to her.
AMC Axes ‘Demascus,’ Starring ‘Station 19’ Alum Okieriete Onaodowan, in Reversal of Series Order
Fans of Station 19 will have to wait a bit longer to see Okieriete Onaodowan’s return to television. AMC has canceled Demascus — in which Onadowan would have played the title character — after production on the sci-fi comedy had already begun. According to Deadline, which reported...
‘Fire Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
This shouldn’t be a surprise, given that the CBS drama is the top-rated new series of the season: Fire Country has been renewed. The network has announced that Max Thieriot’s series will return for a second season on the same day that ninth episode of its first is premiering (and after a major cliffhanger). It is also slated to air on a special day and time following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29, at 10/9c.
Magnum and Higgins Get Steamy in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 First Look (VIDEO)
The new teaser for Magnum P.I. says that Season 5, premiering February 19, will take Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) “where you’ve never seen him before.”. Would that be NBC, the network Magnum P.I. now calls home after getting the ax from CBS?. Nope, it’s the shower, where the...
New Faces on ‘Ghosts,’ Vicki Lawrence on ‘Kat,’ Game Night on ABC, BattleBots at War
The world of Ghosts expands when the “livings” hire a new assistant—with ghostly baggage. Vicki Lawrence guests on Fox’s Call Me Kat as the mother of Phil (the late Leslie Jordan). ABC turns Thursday into game night with the returns of Celebrity Jeopardy! and The Chase. Combat robots gather in Las Vegas for a new round of BattleBots action.
AMC Cancels ’61st Street’ Season 2 & Pulls ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’ From Schedule
AMC Networks has scrapped plans to move forward with 61st Street Season 2 and an adaptation of Invitation to a Bonfire. The news hails from Variety which reports, “The decisions were made as part of cost cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to $475 million. That figure included $400 million for ‘strategic programming assessments’ and $75 million for ‘organizational restructuring costs,’ per an SEC filing.”
RuPaul’s ‘Race’ Is On, ‘Echo’ Rescue and Apple TV+ Finales, Rita Moreno on ‘Lopez,’ Gwyneth Visits the ‘Shark Tank’
The Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race returns, now airing on MTV. The Apple TV+ action drama Echo 3 stages its long-awaited rescue, while Mythic Quest and The Mosquito Coast close out their seasons. EGOT Rita Moreno guests on Lopez vs. Lopez along with Cheech Marin. Goop entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow pays her first visit to Shark Tank.
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’: Scott & Allison Fight Off Danger (PHOTOS)
Teen Wolf fans, are you ready? Teen Wolf: The Movie arrives January 26 on Paramount+, and ahead of its anticipated debut, we’ve pulled together the platform’s movie stills of Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, and more. In Teen Wolf: The Movie, “a full moon rises...
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Brent Antonello Teases Jamie & Stabler Altercation in Next Arc
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 10 “Trap.”]. Detective Jamie Whelan’s (Brent Antonello) first undercover op, of course, goes sideways. Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s winter premiere introduces a new arc, one involving a gang based out of...
50 Cent Says He & Eminem Are Developing an ‘8 Mile’ TV Series
Prepare to “Lose Yourself” all over again. 50 Cent says he’s working on a TV version of 2002’s 8 Mile with Eminem, on whose life the semi-autobiographical film was based. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent revealed in an interview with Real...
