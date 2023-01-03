ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Mayfair Witches’ Boss Teases How Much Book Plot to Expect in Season 1

Now here’s a bunch of hocus-pocus we can get into!. On the heels of the fabulous adaptation of Interview With the Vampire, AMC and its streaming branch have conjured up an equally addictive take on the late author’s novels about a clan of enchantresses in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, premiering Sunday, January 8 at 9/8c.
tvinsider.com

Bryan Cranston Talks Judge Michael Desiato’s Major Transformation in ‘Your Honor’ Season 2

By the end of Your Honor’s first run in 2021, Judge Michael Desiato was a changed man: He compromised his principles in the interest of his son, who died as a result. Bryan Cranston underwent a transformation himself before filming Season 2 of the drama. “His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person,” the Emmy winner says of his haggard, overgrown Desiato.
tvinsider.com

Where You’ll Be Able to Watch ‘Genera+ion’ After HBO Max Removed Series

There have been quite a few changes at Warner Bros. Discovery in recent months, including not only the cancellations of some of HBO Max’s original series, but also the removal of programming as well. Among the shows that were cut was Genera+ion, canceled in September 2021 but pulled from HBO Max’s library in August 2022. But now there’s good news, thanks to Tubi.
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: How’s Benson Doing After Rollins’ Exit? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10 “Jumped In.”]. The squad misses Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish’s last episode was the fall finale) as much as we do when SVU returns with its winter premiere. Sure, she’s still alive — just off teaching — but it’s not the same and it’s impossible to ignore her desk, now empty (well, except for the chipmunk). In fact, the first episode after her exit is full of references to her.
tvinsider.com

‘Fire Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

This shouldn’t be a surprise, given that the CBS drama is the top-rated new series of the season: Fire Country has been renewed. The network has announced that Max Thieriot’s series will return for a second season on the same day that ninth episode of its first is premiering (and after a major cliffhanger). It is also slated to air on a special day and time following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29, at 10/9c.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tvinsider.com

Magnum and Higgins Get Steamy in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 First Look (VIDEO)

The new teaser for Magnum P.I. says that Season 5, premiering February 19, will take Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) “where you’ve never seen him before.”. Would that be NBC, the network Magnum P.I. now calls home after getting the ax from CBS?. Nope, it’s the shower, where the...
tvinsider.com

AMC Cancels ’61st Street’ Season 2 & Pulls ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’ From Schedule

AMC Networks has scrapped plans to move forward with 61st Street Season 2 and an adaptation of Invitation to a Bonfire. The news hails from Variety which reports, “The decisions were made as part of cost cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to $475 million. That figure included $400 million for ‘strategic programming assessments’ and $75 million for ‘organizational restructuring costs,’ per an SEC filing.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
tvinsider.com

RuPaul’s ‘Race’ Is On, ‘Echo’ Rescue and Apple TV+ Finales, Rita Moreno on ‘Lopez,’ Gwyneth Visits the ‘Shark Tank’

The Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race returns, now airing on MTV. The Apple TV+ action drama Echo 3 stages its long-awaited rescue, while Mythic Quest and The Mosquito Coast close out their seasons. EGOT Rita Moreno guests on Lopez vs. Lopez along with Cheech Marin. Goop entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow pays her first visit to Shark Tank.
CONNECTICUT STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’: Scott & Allison Fight Off Danger (PHOTOS)

Teen Wolf fans, are you ready? Teen Wolf: The Movie arrives January 26 on Paramount+, and ahead of its anticipated debut, we’ve pulled together the platform’s movie stills of Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, and more. In Teen Wolf: The Movie, “a full moon rises...
tvinsider.com

50 Cent Says He & Eminem Are Developing an ‘8 Mile’ TV Series

Prepare to “Lose Yourself” all over again. 50 Cent says he’s working on a TV version of 2002’s 8 Mile with Eminem, on whose life the semi-autobiographical film was based. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent revealed in an interview with Real...

Comments / 0

Community Policy