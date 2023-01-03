ELLSWORTH — Police have charged two local men with a large tool theft that occurred in early to mid-December, Capt. Shawn Willey announced. The thefts are alleged to have occurred at a worksite at the Mill Dam on Dec. 14 as well as at a Bangor Road residence, which was burglarized between Dec. 10 and 17, Willey said. “An estimated total value of $16,360 worth of tools and equipment were stolen during both incidents.”

