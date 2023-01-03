Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Local woman cultivates houseplant haven at home and work
ELLSWORTH — Jackie Shannon’s plant habit started in 2019 as a way to fill a picture window in the living room of her new home in Clifton. Now, she has houseplants everywhere — living room, bedrooms, bathrooms and of course the kitchen.
Ellsworth American
With no staff, senior program At Home Downeast on pause
ELLSWORTH — At Home Downeast, a program designed to help seniors remain in their homes as they age, was temporarily shut down in mid-December with little or no notice to its members, while parent organization Downeast Community Partners (DCP) scrambled to provide rides and other promised services. The program...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police charge two in large tool theft
ELLSWORTH — Police have charged two local men with a large tool theft that occurred in early to mid-December, Capt. Shawn Willey announced. The thefts are alleged to have occurred at a worksite at the Mill Dam on Dec. 14 as well as at a Bangor Road residence, which was burglarized between Dec. 10 and 17, Willey said. “An estimated total value of $16,360 worth of tools and equipment were stolen during both incidents.”
Ellsworth American
Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Jan. 5
WINTER HARBOR — Winter Harbor Police Officer Ken Schuurman responded to a report of gunshots on Sargent Street Dec. 31. Police located the individuals that were firing and told them to stop. No further complaints about gunshots were reported. Police noted that those involved were shooting in a safe direction.
Ellsworth American
Opera House Arts serves up ‘Something to Do on a Monday’
STONINGTON — Opera House Arts has announced extended programming in its lobby throughout the winter, including $5 Movie Mondays with food and drinks, open mic nights on the first Thursday of the month, trivia nights on the second Thursday of each month and Read a Play Thursday on the third Thursday of the month.
Ellsworth American
"Mainers on the Titanic" author to give Jan. 26 talk
SEARSPORT — On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the Penobscot Marine Museum kicks off its Fog & Ice Speaker Series with “Mainers on the Titanic” Stockton Springs author Mac Smith. The presentation will focus on Maine’s connection to the famous ship that struck an iceberg and went down.
Ellsworth American
Auditions scheduled at The Grand
ELLSWORTH — The Grand is holding auditions for its April production of “The Sound of Music.”. Auditions are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.
Ellsworth American
Indoor track season begins just ahead of the new year
ORONO — After several false starts, with meets canceled due to inclement weather, the latest indoor track season finally got underway on Friday, Dec. 30, at UMaine-Orono. In the first meet of the day for teams from the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League (EMITL), Bangor High School finished first in both the boys’ and girls’ team rankings, scoring 117.5 and 197 points, respectively, after 14 scored events.
