CBS News
Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund early
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Preparing for tax season? The IRS will not start accepting tax returns until the end of January 2023. But if...
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
CNBC
Paid biweekly? Here are your 2 three-paycheck months in 2023 — and how to plan for them
If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, there are two months out of the year when you will receive three paychecks instead of two. Here's how to plan ahead for those three-paycheck months. Many Americans are setting financial goals for the year ahead. An extra paycheck could help.
IRS says it sent 12 million refunds averaging $1,232 a pop after fixing 2020 tax filings
The IRS said it recently finished correcting tax returns filed for 2020 that included overpayments for unemployment benefits that workers received that year, and that it has issued 12 million tax refunds as a result. The average tax refund is $1,232, with the agency sending a total of $14.8 billion...
CBS News
Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs
SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
Is it bad to close a credit card? Yes, and here are 4 reasons why
Closing a credit card can decrease your credit score. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When seeking to streamline your finances or rein in spending, you may be tempted to close a credit card or two. While this may seem like a helpful move, there are some pros and cons to consider.
3 passive income ideas for 2023
During unpredictable economic times and the looming possibility of a recession in 2023, many Americans are looking for any edge they can get. Combine this with extra spending during the holiday season and it can quickly become imperative to find another income source. While working longer hours, taking advantage of overtime opportunities and getting a second job are reliable alternatives, many people don't have the time or ability to work much more than they already are.
CNET
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now
Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
AOL Corp
The SECURE 2.0 Act & Student Loan Matching: What Is It and Who Qualifies?
The SECURE 2.0 Act has opened a new door for burdened student loan borrowers by offering a side door to achieving loan payoff and making crucial retirement contributions as soon as possible. But many are still left confused about this new legislation. Below we'll unpack the details, but you should...
Washington Examiner
Largest automatic adjustment to IRS tax brackets in decades now in effect
Tax brackets that the Internal Revenue Service updated a few months ago will now go into effect, giving taxpayers a chance to keep more of their money amid increasing inflation. The adjustment in the IRS's tax brackets will prevent taxpayers from getting pushed into a higher bracket due to them...
Buying an electric car? You can get a $7,500 tax credit, but it won't be easy
The government is offering a hefty tax credit to buyers of electric vehicles, but taking advantage of it is not straightforward. Here's what you need to know.
CBS News
