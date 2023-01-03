ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
TheStreet

Walmart and Target Have a Big Problem They Don't Want to Fix

Retailers and restaurants love to push work off on consumers under the guise that it's somehow better for them. It's like when you order a bagel and a cup of coffee at Panera Bread and you get handled, a blank bagel, frozen butter or cream cheese packets, and an empty coffee cup.
geekwire.com

Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company

Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals

The days of Black Friday or post-Christmas day sales are, more or less, over. At a time of widespread inflation and tightening budgets, customers are increasingly waiting for a discount before buying anything while retailers are offering this them by a period of whether real or perceived rolling holiday sales.
PYMNTS

Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results

While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
PYMNTS

Online Grocery Shopping Contends With the Digital and Behavioral Shifts

Increased online grocery shopping is a souvenir of the COVID shift, but supermarkets aren’t going anywhere. Now approaching three full years since the health emergency was declared and restaurant delivery aggregators became our go-to for grub, the grocery sector has shown the magnetism of in-store shopping, but with a digital twist that’s now part of our lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy