Kenneth Gammell, 88 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
David Evans, 76, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors at a later...
Carolyn Reubenking, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10 AM. Visitation End: 11 AM. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson,...
Alice Bradway, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Marian Dippel, 66, Riverton, Iowa
Funeral Home:Overland Park Funeral Chapel, Overland Park, KS. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories or condolences. for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com.
Patricia Conrad, 86, Glenwood, IA
Location: Grace United Methodist Church - Glenwood. Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery.
Heidi Parson, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers suggested to the Montgomery County Animal Alliance and Rescue. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Shen funeral home renamed, rebranded
(Shenandoah) -- New Year's Day ushered in a new era for a longtime Shenandoah business. Effective Sunday, the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home became the Wabash Memorial Chapel. Founded in 1951 by Fred Hackett Sr., Vaughn Livingston became the funeral home's director in 1983. Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased the business from Livingston three years ago, but kept the Hackett-Livingston moniker until this week. Staci Shearer is Wabash Memorial Chapel's funeral home director and general manager. Shearer tells KMA News the name change is part of a rebranding effort launched several months ago.
Deloma Allensworth, 89, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Edward John Wilczek, 88, Rock Port, Missouri
Memorials: Rock Port Senior Center. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Candi Woods, 53, of Essex, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/6): Harlan takes down undefeated St. Albert
(KMAland) -- Harlan stopped undefeated St. Albert, AHSTW downed T-C, Lindsey Davis reached 1,000 points, East Union grabbed their first win, Glidden-Ralston stayed hot & more from KMAland girls hoops on Friday. Check out the full rundown from Friday below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 59 Shenandoah 42. Jenna Hopp had...
KMAland Bowling (1/5): Clarinda girls knock off defending 2A champs
(KMAland) -- A big day of KMAland bowling saw the Clarinda girls & LC boys split, St. Albert grab a sweep, Harlan girls & Creston boys split and more. Check out the full rundown below. GIRLS: Clarinda 2650 Lewis Central 2399. Top score: Kemper Beckel, Clarinda (388) Runner-up: Aleesha Oden,...
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/6): LC, Riverside, Rock Port, Conestoga, Louisville, JCC athletes win brackets
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Conestoga, Louisville, Rock Port, Riverside & Johnson County Central all had individual champions in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday. Lewis Central had 194 points and won the Millard West Invitational. Conestoga was forthwith 116.5 and Louisville took fifth with 112. Nebraska City had 87 in ninth.
Nebraska City sports complex plans hit snag
(Nebraska City) -- It will be a few more weeks before Nebraska City officials consider an engineering agreement for its proposed sports complex. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council tabled the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street north of the community. Commissioners approved a land purchase for the project two year ago. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News phase one covers roughly half of the project.
Veterans issues, GRC campus closing key issues in Ernst Glenwood Town Hall
(Glenwood) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst fielded several questions Thursday on the possibility of repurposing the closing Glenwood Resource Center into a care facility for aging veterans. Ernst appeared at a town hall at the Glenwood American Legion as she kicked off her 99-county tour for 2023. Dennis Kelly...
Underwood vs. Treynor (B/G BBALL) 1/6/23
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA about advertising opportunities at shansen@kmaland.com.
