(Shenandoah) -- New Year's Day ushered in a new era for a longtime Shenandoah business. Effective Sunday, the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home became the Wabash Memorial Chapel. Founded in 1951 by Fred Hackett Sr., Vaughn Livingston became the funeral home's director in 1983. Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased the business from Livingston three years ago, but kept the Hackett-Livingston moniker until this week. Staci Shearer is Wabash Memorial Chapel's funeral home director and general manager. Shearer tells KMA News the name change is part of a rebranding effort launched several months ago.

