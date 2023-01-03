ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Casemiro Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Bournemouth

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro has given Manchester United the lead vs Bournemouth. Watch his goal here.

Manchester United have taken the lead against Bournemouth thanks to a goal from Casemiro. The midfielder scores his second United goal thanks to a great assist from Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen played a sublime ball to Casemiro to give the Brazilian a chance to score. The best defensive midfielder in the world is the difference maker again.

Watch Casemiro’s goal here;

Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Bournemouth. Another game that is a must win for United against the opposition in question.

Erik Ten Hag and his side find themselves in the middle of a battle for the top four with results having gone their way so far. The Red Devils must be able to build on their latest win.

Marcus Rashford supplied the winning goal for United on Saturday against Wolves. Despite the Englishman coming from the bench to score the winner, the forward looks set to return to the starting lineup today.

Early rumours have suggested that there will be some rotation in tonights lineup from Ten Hag with the games coming thick and fast. Harry Maguire is set to start for United tonight following spells on the bench.

United will have to be careful with any rotations in attack due to the lack of depth in the forward areas. Ten Hag is looking to strengthen there in the January transfer window.

With games against Everton in the FA Cup and Manchester City in the league coming up, being able to rotate is key.

