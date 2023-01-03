Pitt football reacts to Damar Hamlin

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Spending five formative years with Damar Hamlin, what happened in Cincinnati on Monday hits the Pitt football program hard. Here are some of the messages from his former coaches and players.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi:

“Damar Hamlin is far more than just a football player. He’s a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids.”

“Damar, we love you. We are praying for you. Pittsburgh’s always had your back. And now it’s obvious the entire country has your back, too.”

Here is a list of several others.