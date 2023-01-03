ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Why Slamming on Your Brakes When You See a Cop in Illinois is a Bad Idea

As a driver in Illinois, it's important to remember that the road is a shared space and that we all have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road and drive safely. That's why I wanted to write this open letter to all the drivers in the state who have a tendency to slam on their brakes when they see a cop on the side of the road. Not only is this behavior dangerous, but it's also unnecessary and unproductive.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

From Driver’s Licenses to Police Body Cams, the SAFE-T Act Contains Much More Than Cash Bail Changes

With the Illinois Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in March, it will likely be months before justices decide the fate of cashless bail in Illinois. But the bail transformation spelled out by the Pretrial Fairness Act is just one of many provisions contained in a still bigger law: the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois general assembly and assault weapon ban

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Scott County Sheriff is...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/7/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. The Illinois Policy Institute says that each household in the state spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 twenty-one (21) years ago in 2002. That’s a difference of over $1,900 which averages out to a $93.00 increase each year.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices On The Rise

(Chicago, IL) Higher gas demand has prices rising on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois rose 17-cents over the last week to $3.38. That number is 10-cents above the national average, and now includes a gas tax hike that was suspended last year. Lake County prices rose 17-cents as well to $3.25. In Wisconsin, prices jumped back above the 3-dollar mark at $3.14 a gallon. That number is up 20-cents from last week, but is 14-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s current average sits at $3.06.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford

Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales

Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
ILLINOIS STATE
espnquadcities.com

Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?

With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois bans use of latex gloves in food service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law that went into effect on January 1st bans the use of latex gloves for food preparation in Illinois. The law is meant to prevent avoidable allergic reactions for people with latex allergies. The legislation includes provisions for food services personnel unable to source non-latex gloves. If non-latex gloves […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year

There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy