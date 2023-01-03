Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
Friends honor woman stabbed and killed in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Friends of Abigail Marcinkowsky held a vigil along the Kanawha River on Friday to honor the 20-year-old who was stabbed and killed. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcinkowsky was found dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. Amber Wymer, who was in a relationship […]
WKYT 27
WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Officials said the cars caused damage to the...
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified. According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. […]
Ironton Tribune
Two arrested for theft at Scioto County Glockner’s
PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
lootpress.com
Domestic situation involving baseball bat leads to foot chase through the woods
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A New Year’s Day investigation into a domestic situation has resulted in the arrest of one individual who now faces multiple charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicates that on January 1, 2023, authorities with the department responded to the Price Branch area of Danville to investigate reports of a domestic situation said to involve a baseball bat.
WSAZ
7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
Metro News
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the Washington Street West location that has operated since 2005. Ogrin said the store is “ceasing operations as a retail entity” and may […]
