The Stony Brook men’s basketball team ended 2022 with a bang by snagging a win in its Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) debut. After an eight-day rest, the Seawolves (5-9, 1-0 CAA) traveled to Boston on Saturday to take on the Northeastern Huskies. After maintaining a substantial lead for most of the matchup, Stony Brook was able to extinguish a second-half rally and snag a 65-61 win. The win was Stony Brook’s first on the road this season.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO