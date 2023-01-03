ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Roberts’ career night helps Stony Brook men’s basketball win second-straight

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team began the new calendar year the way it ended the last one — winning a conference game on the road. Following a win in their Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) debut on Saturday, the Seawolves (6-9, 2-0 CAA) traveled to West Long Branch, N.J. on Thursday to take on the Monmouth Hawks. They took full advantage of the CAA’s losingest team, beating them 67-56.
Stony Brook men’s basketball hangs on to secure win in CAA debut

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team ended 2022 with a bang by snagging a win in its Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) debut. After an eight-day rest, the Seawolves (5-9, 1-0 CAA) traveled to Boston on Saturday to take on the Northeastern Huskies. After maintaining a substantial lead for most of the matchup, Stony Brook was able to extinguish a second-half rally and snag a 65-61 win. The win was Stony Brook’s first on the road this season.
