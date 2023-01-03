Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
US STOCKS-S&P closes higher after Fed minutes confirm inflation focus
Jan 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their interest rate hiking pace. Officials at...
Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of U.S. jobs data
Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the...
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Euro zone recession may not be as deep as expected -PMI
LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity contracted less than initially thought at the end of last year as price pressures eased, according to a survey which suggested the bloc's recession may not be as deep as expected.
Gold slips 1% as tight U.S. labor market suggests higher rates
Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Thursday, retreating from a near seven-month peak hit in the last session, as reports of a tighter-than-expected U.S. labor market boosted expectations of higher interest rates for longer. Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $1,827.14 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.4% to $1,833.40.
Canadian dollar to rebound in 2023 if economic uncertainty clears: Reuters poll
TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar will rally this year, but much of the upswing will have to wait until a period of uncertainty passes for the domestic and global economies following aggressive tightening by central banks in 2022, a Reuters poll forecast.
Inflation drops sharply in Europe but some prices are still rising faster
Inflation in Europe continued to decline in December as energy prices rose at a slower pace.
Fed’s preferred index shows inflation easing again
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation eased again last month, potentially bolstering hopes that central banks will slow down interest rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 percent in November and 5.5 percent over the last year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. That’s down from the…
German exports unexpectedly fall in November
BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
U.S. labor market strong at end of 2022; trade gap narrows sharply
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, pointing to a still-tight labor market that could force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
FOREX-Dollar hits four-week peak on resilient U.S. jobs market
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to an almost one-month high on Friday, after U.S. economic data highlighted a still-tight labour market that could mean the Federal Reserve keeps hiking interest rates aggressively. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low...
Turkey inflation slows to 64% in boost to Erdogan
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to a favorable base effect — a development that could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ‘s standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis.
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
European Markets Close Lower as Investors Digest U.S Jobs Data; Next Rises 7%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets dipped Thursday as global markets digested strong jobs data from the U.S. and hawkish Federal Reserve minutes. After climbing to a three-week high over the last three sessions, the pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.15% lower provisionally. Retail stocks led gains,...
Inflation in Germany reaches highest point in over seven decades
Inflation in Germany reached the highest point in over seven decades, according to the data released by the country's Federal Statistical Office.
