ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
trex global

TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
Reuters

Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-S&P closes higher after Fed minutes confirm inflation focus

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their interest rate hiking pace. Officials at...
CNBC

Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of U.S. jobs data

Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Reuters

Euro zone recession may not be as deep as expected -PMI

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity contracted less than initially thought at the end of last year as price pressures eased, according to a survey which suggested the bloc's recession may not be as deep as expected.
CNBC

Gold slips 1% as tight U.S. labor market suggests higher rates

Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Thursday, retreating from a near seven-month peak hit in the last session, as reports of a tighter-than-expected U.S. labor market boosted expectations of higher interest rates for longer. Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $1,827.14 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.4% to $1,833.40.
The Hill

Fed’s preferred index shows inflation easing again

The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation eased again last month, potentially bolstering hopes that central banks will slow down interest rate hikes.  The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 percent in November and 5.5 percent over the last year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. That’s down from the…
Reuters

German exports unexpectedly fall in November

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
NASDAQ

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar hits four-week peak on resilient U.S. jobs market

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to an almost one-month high on Friday, after U.S. economic data highlighted a still-tight labour market that could mean the Federal Reserve keeps hiking interest rates aggressively. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low...
KHON2

Turkey inflation slows to 64% in boost to Erdogan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to a favorable base effect — a development that could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ‘s standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis.
CNBC

Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Close Lower as Investors Digest U.S Jobs Data; Next Rises 7%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets dipped Thursday as global markets digested strong jobs data from the U.S. and hawkish Federal Reserve minutes. After climbing to a three-week high over the last three sessions, the pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.15% lower provisionally. Retail stocks led gains,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy