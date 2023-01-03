ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
kfgo.com

ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities

BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
voiceofalexandria.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
KFYR-TV

ND makes plans for drug settlement funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
keyzradio.com

What Is Our Life Expectancy In North Dakota

There is no doubt we have some hard working people in our area. All this hard work and stress weighs on each of us differently. With the day to day stress of work, deadlines, life, and everything in between, you have to wonder how long a person will live in the Mon-Dak region. If you wondered how our area stacks up, there is an interactive map that you can view at your leisure. Click here to check it out for yourself.
keyzradio.com

North Dakota Is Ready For Another Lottery Jackpot

All eyes are on the Mega Millions Lottery prize on Friday night! A drawing for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot is planned for Friday night. This is the most recent prize available for grabs. The award is the sixth-largest in American history. That comes after a player in California won a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot less than two months ago. In 2021 and 2022, players won lottery prizes totaling more than $1 billion.
livability.com

Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too

Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
