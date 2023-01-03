Read full article on original website
Burgum pushes for industrial livestock operations
Burgum's proposal would allow industrial-sized corporate-owned livestock operations in North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
Farmland: Selling and buying Agriculture land in North Dakota
However, if you are a new and young farmer looking to start your own farm you may face some obstacles. One such obstacle you may face is evening finding the proper land in the first place.
The philanthropist giving away millions in North Dakota
To kick off 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. People love to read positive and uplifting stories that may inspire them.
Chairman Fox seeks support in Legislative Assembly
He expects to see more collaboration in the energy and agriculture sectors, especially with the new Hydrogen Hub going into Fort Berthold.
kfgo.com
ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities
BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller on new appointment: "drinking from the firehose"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller talks about her first couple of days on the job. "I only received the appointment just less than three weeks ago, so all-new, drinking from the fire hose, spending a lot of time with 'leg council', senate leaders, the senate staff," said Miller.
voiceofalexandria.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota oil industry executive calls study linking flaring with respiratory health issues "non-scientific"
(Fargo, ND) -- The president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council is refuting a study which concludes that gas flaring in western North Dakota is causing heath problems for those who live near oil rigs. "This is a non-scientific study that does not take into account any of the factors...
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Gambling, State of the State, the new legislative session, and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller
MINOT, N.D. — Tammy Miller went from being the CEO of a major, Fargo-based corporation, to the COO of Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration, and now to Burgum’s lieutenant governor, tasked with presiding over the state senate this legislative session. She joined this episode of Plain Talk to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
KFYR-TV
ND makes plans for drug settlement funds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
keyzradio.com
What Is Our Life Expectancy In North Dakota
There is no doubt we have some hard working people in our area. All this hard work and stress weighs on each of us differently. With the day to day stress of work, deadlines, life, and everything in between, you have to wonder how long a person will live in the Mon-Dak region. If you wondered how our area stacks up, there is an interactive map that you can view at your leisure. Click here to check it out for yourself.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
keyzradio.com
North Dakota Is Ready For Another Lottery Jackpot
All eyes are on the Mega Millions Lottery prize on Friday night! A drawing for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot is planned for Friday night. This is the most recent prize available for grabs. The award is the sixth-largest in American history. That comes after a player in California won a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot less than two months ago. In 2021 and 2022, players won lottery prizes totaling more than $1 billion.
North Dakota wildlife struggling with the winter storms
The department says winter is a great way to view wildlife because they are easier to see because of the snow.
livability.com
Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too
Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
KFYR-TV
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Ranchers preparing to mend fences as 'brutal' winter continues
(Bismarck, ND) -- The recent heavy snowfall is tasking ranchers with fixing fences ahead of the spring. Winters like the one North Dakota has had so far makes it ten-times harder. Ranchers are prepping materials they need to fix damaged fencing now so they won't be behind come springtime. Most...
