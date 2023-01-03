Read full article on original website
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Putin ceasefire order in Ukraine 'not credible': EU's Borrell
Russia's announcement of a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine is "not credible", the EU's top diplomat said Friday, labelling it "hypocrisy". "The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this declaration of a unilateral ceasefire is not credible," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco. "It...
Israel revokes entry permits of three Palestinian officials
Israel said Saturday it had revoked entry permits for three senior officials from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party after they visited an Israeli Arab recently released from prison. Mahmud al-Alul, Azzam al-Ahmad and Rawhi Fattouh had visited Karim Yunis in his home village of Ara in northern Israel following...
War in Ukraine: from invasion to Putin ceasefire call
Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24, sparking the worst conflict in Europe in decades. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the war, which has been marked by multiple setbacks for Russian forces in the face of an epic fightback by Ukraine. Here is a timeline of the main...
Ukraine dismisses Russian ceasefire declaration as 'propaganda'
Ukraine on Thursday rejected Russia's declaration of a ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas as "hypocrisy" and "propaganda", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday. Russia "must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter in reaction to...
Scholz under pressure for tanks to Kyiv after France move
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced renewed calls Thursday to deliver Leopard tanks long sought by Kyiv, after France became the first in the West to agree to supply light tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for Germany's battle tanks in its fight against Russia, but Berlin has pointed out...
Iran replaces police chief amid protests
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months into protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death. The Islamic republic has been gripped by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian Kurdish Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.
Little respite in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas
Ukrainians and Russians marked Orthodox Christmas on Saturday under the shadow of war, as fighting persisted despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's order for his forces to pause attacks. War-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the fighting, with AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar south...
Ahead of Biden's first border trip, administration renews amnesty calls as illegal migrant numbers surge
The Biden administration is again pushing a sweeping immigration bill that would see millions of illegal immigrants put on a fast track to U.S. citizenship.
Five migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia
Five migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drowned and five more were missing after their boat sank off Tunisia en route for Europe, authorities said Saturday. The Tunisian coastguard rescued around 20 others from the Mediterranean, according to Faouzi Masmoudi, the district attorney from the port city of Sfax. Boats were continuing...
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday. The White House announcement Friday of $3.75 billion in weapons and other […]
Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire. "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been...
Will this commodity pack a punch in 2023?
Uranium futures peaked at USD64.50 per pound in mid-April 2022. Nuclear power has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 66 gigatonnes globally in the past 50 years. Owing to its role in global power supply, uranium is expected to be among the top priorities in 2023. The Resources and Energy Quarterly...
No surprise in hard-hit Bakhmut as Putin's ceasefire fails
Like every other day this week, holdout residents of this all-but-destroyed city on Ukraine's front line flocked to a ground-floor humanitarian aid centre Friday, desperate for food and internet access. And like every other day this week, shelling rained down around Bakhmut into the afternoon, despite President Vladimir Putin's demand...
