Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 MANILA - Philippines' central bank launches 2022 financial stability report. - 0600 GMT MANILA - Philippine central bank Governor Felipe Medalla speaks at a business media roundtable. – 0100 GMT BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank holds Board meeting on monetary policy issues. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 BELGRADE - National Bank of Serbia holds executive board meeting, expected to announce interest rate decision. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 SEOUL - Bank of Korea governor Rhee Chang-yong holds a press conference with foreign media in Seoul to speak on South Korea's monetary policy conditions compared with major economies. - 0600 GMT KUALA LUMPUR - Central Bank of Malaysia monetary policy committee meeting (to Jan. 19) FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank published minutes of the board meeting on monetary policy issues - 10 January 2023 - 1300 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 23 ISLAMABAD - Pakistan central bank releases monetary policy decision TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BUDAPEST - Hungarian central bank holds its rate-setting meeting. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 SANTIAGO - Central Bank of Chile holds monetary policy committee meeting. (To Jan. 26) BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand announces Monetary policy decision LILONGWE - Reserve Bank of Malawi holds a monetary policy committee meeting (to January 26). THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 KYIV - National Bank of Ukraine holds a monetary policy meeting. MONDAY, JANUARY 30.

