ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
The Independent

Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’

Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
kalkinemedia.com

'Majority' of EU wants tests on passengers from China

An "overwhelming majority" of the EU's 27 member countries want passengers coming from China to be systematically tested for Covid before departure, the European Commission said on Tuesday. The consensus recommendation emerged from a meeting of EU health ministry officials held Tuesday in Brussels. A crisis meeting to be held...
kalkinemedia.com

EU 'encouraged' to demand Covid tests from China passengers

EU countries are "strongly encouraged" to demand Covid tests from passengers coming from China, a crisis meeting of European Union officials decided Wednesday. The meeting also recommended that passengers to and from China wear face masks, that EU countries conduct random tests on arrivals and test wastewater from flights from China, according to a statement issued by the Swedish presidency of the EU.
coinchapter.com

China threatens USA, Europe as they move to impose fresh Covid travel restrictions on Chinese travelers

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has condemned the global travel restrictions on its citizens as the country experiences a fresh wave of the Covid pandemic. According to reports, several countries have begun demanding negative COVID tests from Chinese travelers. Calling the move “unacceptable” and politically motivated, the Asian giant has vowed to hit back.
CNBC

South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine

The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
traveltomorrow.com

EU to demand pre-departure tests for travellers from China

Over the past week, European countries have been divided over the necessary requirements that need to be imposed on travellers arriving from China, considering the recent surge in Covid-19 caseload in the Asian country. After Italy decided to impose mandatory testing last week, an emergency meeting of EU’s Health Security...
CNBC

EU requires travelers from China to take a Covid test before entering Europe

Passengers departing from China will have to present a negative Covid test before leaving the country if heading toward one of the 27 EU countries. Officials in China have criticized recently imposed testing requirements on travelers from the country and threatened to take reciprocal countermeasures. The U.S., India, U.K., Japan...
kalkinemedia.com

China says Hong Kong border to start reopening from Sunday

China will begin normalising travel between the mainland and Hong Kong from Sunday, Beijing announced Thursday, easing painful pandemic restrictions that have kept the border mostly sealed for almost three years. All but three of Hong Kong's 12 crossings with the mainland have been closed since the start of the...
kalkinemedia.com

Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr. "It's not the end of my career to come to South...

Comments / 0

Community Policy