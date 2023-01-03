Read full article on original website
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Indonesian state fertiliser firm Pupuk Kaltim plans $500 million IPO - sources
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned fertiliser company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta this year that could raise about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At least two banks have been tapped for the deal which will see...
China removes social media accounts that criticize government's Covid-19 policy
China has removed more than 1,000 social media accounts that have criticized the government's Covid policies, even as the country has scrapped its zero-Covid policy.
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why
Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
Brazil's new first lady says presidential palace a mess
As Brazil's new government held its first meeting Friday, the new first lady got down to business too, dealing with what she called major damage, leaks, and missing artwork and furniture at the presidential palace. First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva gave Brazil's biggest broadcaster, TV Globo, a tour of...
Scholz under pressure for tanks to Kyiv after France move
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced renewed calls Thursday to deliver Leopard tanks long sought by Kyiv, after France became the first in the West to agree to supply light tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for Germany's battle tanks in its fight against Russia, but Berlin has pointed out...
