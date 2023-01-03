Read full article on original website
FireRescue1
Conn. crews respond to mayday call, rescue firefighter from second-story window
NORWICH, Conn. — Firefighters from four city departments and the Mohegan tribe extinguished a fire Wednesday night at a two-story, two-family house at 112 Norwich Ave. in Taftville. One Norwich city firefighter was rescued from a second-story window using a ladder after he put out a distress call, Taftville...
'Q’s light will never go out' | Hundreds remember State Rep. Quentin Williams at Middletown vigil
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The joy Quentin Williams brought to so many people’s lives was evident through the sea of people from all different backgrounds who gathered to remember him Friday evening. A vigil was held in his memory on the Middletown town green. Among the hundreds of people...
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
A.O. LAGER is the new mission at Stony Creek Brewery
BRANFORD, Conn. — There is barley, hops, and perhaps, there is a little more heart in the latest beer at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford. For the past three months, Stony Creek has been collaborating with a team of veterans on what’s known as A.O. – Area of Operations Lager. The new brew is part of an initiative to raise money for the first-ever monument in Connecticut honoring veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars.
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says controversial video was a lesson learned
HARTFORD, Conn. — A video tweeted out by Hartford police is being called insensitive and triggering by some members of the community. Hartford police are calling it a lesson learned. The 15-second video tweeted out by Hartford police has been viewed more than 260K times. It shows police recruits...
Norwich firefighter calls 'mayday' while fighting house fire
NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich fire officials say they are feeling thankful after one of their firefighters got trapped in a burning house Wednesday night. That firefighter was able to get out without injuries, according to officials. The fire happened at a home on Norwich Avenue around 8 p.m. Battalion...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
Tractor-trailer full of fruits, vegetables catches fire on I-91 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Westfield Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer with produce inside that caught on fire on Interstate 91 north near Middletown overnight Friday. Firefighters were called just after midnight to a working brake fire that extended to the trailer, which was loaded with fruits and vegetables.
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their deck
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant. About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain native, Rev. Ed Nadolny, receives humanitarian spirit award
BRISTOL - Rev. Ed Nadolny, a local priest who has been active in area churches and on radio, television and social media for 63 years, has been presented this year's Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award. Nadolny, who was born in New Britain and will turn 90 this February, was given...
Driver shot on I-91 in East Windsor, hospitalized: Police
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A driver is recovering after being shot multiple times while driving on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor overnight Saturday. State Police Troop H was called to a 911 report of shots fired on I-91 north near Exit 44 around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim...
iheart.com
East Haven Police Department's Newest K-9 Duo
We would like to introduce the newest addition to the East Haven Police Department K-9 program, Officer Stephen Marsico and K-9 Mack!. Officer Marsico and K-9 Mack recently graduated from the K-9 academy and will be working in the patrol division. Officer Marsico’s academy graduation completed a seamless transition from...
Police: Southbury man allegedly burned down building in honor of late pyromaniac friend
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a 21-year-old man with arson on Wednesday for allegedly lighting the Southbury Training School on fire in December. On Dec. 17, the Southbury Fire Department responded to the scene of a working structure fire on Village Road. Fire crews reported the building sustained catastrophic damage to the structure […]
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Crash into utility pole closes section of Route 72 in Bristol, Plymouth for nearly 12 hours
BRISTOL — A section of Route 72 reopened Saturday after a car ran into a utility pole overnight, shutting the road to traffic for more than 12 hours, according to Bristol police. The crash resulted in the road being closed between Clark Avenue in Bristol and Canal Street in...
New Haven police investigating homicide at motel
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Friday night. This is the city's second of the year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 that police received a ShotSpotter notification at 7:57 pm at the New Haven Inn, a motel on Pond Lily Avenue just off Route 15.
californiaexaminer.net
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
