Asheville, NC

Asheville Police investigating multiple occupied dwelling shootings

By Jaylan Wright
 4 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating three separate shootings into occupied dwellings that all happened on Monday.

Officers said the first incident happened around 2:40 a.m. . Officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located an unoccupied vehicle with multiple bullet holes, along with an apartment that was shot into. There were two residents inside the apartment, one of which was a child, but fortunately, no one was injured. Officers found a total of nine shell casings in the area.

According to officers, the second incident occurred shortly after, around 2:50 a.m., near the 130 block of Iris Street.

The homeowner informed officers that they heard a gun discharge and a vehicle driving away but could not provide a description. Officers investigated and found damage to the east side of the home. They also located nine shell casings outside of the home.

Officers said the third incident happened around 4:05 a.m. also near the 130 block of Iris Street. The homeowner informed officers they heard gun discharge again and a vehicle driving away but could not provide a description.

Officers investigated again and located additional damage to the east side of the home. Officers also found damage to the homeowner’s vehicle that was parked across the residence and found eight shell casings outside of the home.

Since January 1, the Asheville Police Department has responded to 10 calls for service reporting shots fired or someone being shot.

In addition, 1 person has been shot in Asheville this year. So far, officers and forensic technicians have recovered 43 shell casings from these crime scenes.

Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information about these shootings.  Please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

