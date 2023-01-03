Read full article on original website
Kenya LGBTQ rights activist killed, suspect arrested
Kenyan police said Friday that they had arrested a suspect in the killing of an LGBTQ rights campaigner whose body was discovered stuffed in a metal trunk, a grisly crime that has sparked national outrage. Edwin Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer and model, was found dead by the roadside earlier...
Mexico metro crash kills 1, injures 16
Two metro trains collided in a Mexico City tunnel Saturday, killing one person and injuring 16, authorities in the megacity of 20 million reported. Local media reported the trains collided in a tunnel between the stations of Potrero and La Raza on the north-south line three. "Sixteen people were taken...
Iran replaces police chief amid protests
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months into protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death. The Islamic republic has been gripped by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian Kurdish Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.
Ivory Coast coach crash leaves 14 dead, 73 injured
A collision between two coaches in Ivory Coast's capital Yamoussoukro left 14 people dead and 73 injured on Thursday, emergency services said. The victims included nine men and five women and the injured have been taken to Yamoussoukro hospitals, firefighters announced. The cause of the accident, which occurred on the...
Egypt actor handed suspended jail sentence for cannabis
Popular Egyptian actor Menna Shalabi was found guilty Thursday for cannabis possession and handed a suspended one-year jail sentence and a fine, in a case that drew widespread attention. Shalabi, the first Egyptian to be nominated for an International Emmy Award in 2021 for her role in the miniseries "Every...
Algeria car crash kills 8 people from same family
Eight people from the same family, including five children, have been killed in a car crash in eastern Algeria, the civil defence said Saturday. The children, aged four to 13, their parents and an aunt died after their vehicle collided late Friday with a semi-trailer near the city of Batna, a statement said, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.
FBI: Violence Against Jews Is Down
The FBI’s latest annual report shows a decline in violence against Jews, findings that are at odds with Jewish watchdog groups who say anti-Semitic hate crimes have hit their highest levels in history during the past two years. The FBI’s 2021 findings, released at the end of last year,...
