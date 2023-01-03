Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.

1 DAY AGO