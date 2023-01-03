Read full article on original website
Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre eyeing silverware despite poor form
Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey believes the team can bounce back from a poor run of results and finish the season strongly. The Irish province travel to face...
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Graeme Shinnie returns to Aberdeen on loan from Wigan as Patrik Myslovic arrives from Zilina
Former captain Graeme Shinnie has returned to Aberdeen on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The 31-year-old midfielder moved to Wigan 12 months ago, helping them win promotion to the Championship, and has 18 months remaining on his contract. Slovakia Under-21 midfielder Patrik Myslovic has also...
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Dynel Simeu: Morecambe sign Southampton defender after Tranmere spell cut short
Southampton have recalled defender Dynel Simeu from Tranmere Rovers, to allow him to join Morecambe on loan until the end of the season. Simeu, who joined Saints from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, played 17 games for League Two Rovers during the first part of the campaign. The 20-year-old...
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
Yorkshire: Lord Patel to step down as chair in March
Lord Patel has announced he will step down as Yorkshire chair at the club's next annual general meeting in March. Patel, 62, was appointed in November 2021 after Roger Hutton resigned over the club's response to the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal. Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq said in 2020 that abuse...
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'
Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
Max Watters: Barnsley sign Cardiff City striker on loan
Barnsley have signed Cardiff City striker Max Watters on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Crawley two years ago but has only scored once in 22 league games. He was, however, more productive during a loan spell at League One club MK...
Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova
Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
On this day (5 Jan 2008): Significant changes ahead as Keane left feeling ‘ashamed’ by Wigan defeat
Sunderland’s defence was becoming increasingly problematic as the 2007-08 season progressed; the team had begun the new year in a perilous Premier League position, after enduring a number of comprehensive defeats. In truth, the defence was very poor, and Keane was feeling the heat. Defeats against Chelsea (5-0), Luton...
