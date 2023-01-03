Read full article on original website
scttx.com
U.S. 96 North Near SL 500 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 6, 2023 - U.S. Highway 96 North just south of SL 500 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday, January 2, 2023. Emergency personnel responded to the scene to assist those involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 1:37pm a white 2002 GMC pickup truck towing a trailer and driven by Jason Wagner, 43, was pulling out of a private driveway onto U.S. Highway 96 attempting to turn left to travel southbound.
2 injured after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center
CHANDLER, Texas — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Chandler. According to Chandler Police Chief Kalon Rollins, two people were traveling eastbound in an 18-wheeler on State Highway 31 at around 6:10 a.m. A vehicle driving northbound ran a stop sign in front...
Crews responding to crash between truck, motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a wreck between a truck and motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler Thursday morning. Officials said the crash happened in the 12400 block of Highway 155 South on Thursday near the Whataburger. There's currently no information regarding injuries. Texas...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken water line causes traffic diversion in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to a broken water line, northbound traffic in the 2300 block of McCann Road between HG Mosley Parkway and Bramlett Lane is being diverted. Longview Police have asked travelers to seek an alternate route around this area.
Report IDs man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting in December
QUITMAN, Texas — A state report has revealed more details about the December officer-involved shooting that left one man accused of stealing from Walmart dead in Wood County. Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed by a responding officer while evading arrest in Quitman Dec. 22 after he...
KLTV
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler reportedly drove through the Chandler Community Center near SH 31 at about 6 o’clock Friday morning. Three people were injured and have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. Chandler Police Chief Calon Rollins said the truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 31...
scttx.com
Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car
January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
KLTV
State report reveals name of suspect shot by officer in Quitman
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - More details have come to light in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Quitman in December. Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed in front of the Wood County Courthouse in Quitman following a vehicle chase on Dec. 22, 2022. A state report indicates he would have been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and theft valued between $750-$2,500.
Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons. Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has […]
KLTV
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A chase on Interstate 20 turned into a manhunt after the driver bailed out on foot and ran from deputies and a DPS trooper. As of 7:30 p.m., the suspects are still not in custody. According to Smith County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, one...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asking for information after vehicle burglary
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help after the burglary of a vehicle in Nacogdoches County. The incident happened in the 3000 block of County Road 509 Wednesday morning. Deputies are asking people to call them if they saw anything out of the ordinary Tuesday […]
Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around […]
KLTV
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
Portion of Frankston Highway in Tyler reopens after motorcycle crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. has reopened a busy roadway following a major crash involving a motorcycle. According to the TPD, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Frankston Hwy., just south of Earl Campbell Pkwy. Initially, all northbound traffic on Frankston Hwy. was diverted onto...
ktbb.com
Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase
TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
scttx.com
Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire
January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching a property near Athens for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009. Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office also […]
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
CBS19
