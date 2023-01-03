ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. 96 North Near SL 500 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash

January 6, 2023 - U.S. Highway 96 North just south of SL 500 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday, January 2, 2023. Emergency personnel responded to the scene to assist those involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 1:37pm a white 2002 GMC pickup truck towing a trailer and driven by Jason Wagner, 43, was pulling out of a private driveway onto U.S. Highway 96 attempting to turn left to travel southbound.
CENTER, TX
CBS19

2 injured after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center

CHANDLER, Texas — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Chandler. According to Chandler Police Chief Kalon Rollins, two people were traveling eastbound in an 18-wheeler on State Highway 31 at around 6:10 a.m. A vehicle driving northbound ran a stop sign in front...
CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler reportedly drove through the Chandler Community Center near SH 31 at about 6 o’clock Friday morning. Three people were injured and have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. Chandler Police Chief Calon Rollins said the truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 31...
CHANDLER, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car

January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
JOAQUIN, TX
CBS19

Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

State report reveals name of suspect shot by officer in Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - More details have come to light in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Quitman in December. Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed in front of the Wood County Courthouse in Quitman following a vehicle chase on Dec. 22, 2022. A state report indicates he would have been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and theft valued between $750-$2,500.
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons. Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase

TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire

January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
CENTER, TX
CBS19

Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

