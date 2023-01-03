ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Falls man sentenced for raping underage victim

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a West Falls man was sentenced Tuesday morning to four years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

The defendant, 37-year-old Nicholas B. Turnquist, raped the victim, who was under 17 years old at the time of the crime. The rape occurred at a location in the Town of Aurora in 2014.

Turnquist pleaded guilty to one count of rape in the third degree on Nov. 21, 2022. A final order of protection was issued for the victim on Tuesday, which will remain in effect until 2033.

leonard radish
4d ago

nice piece of work gets 4yrs be out in 2 and child will carry a nightmare forever, that in no way shape or form resembles justice.

Melyssa Johnson
3d ago

How just 4 years and back in the day that's what you would get for a couple bags of weed, if you're lucky! Here a child who has to go through life damaged! The world isn't fair but DAMN! That's a child! What are wrong with these people how they can get aroused by just looking at a kid! I know it's also another form of control and that's sick too!

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

