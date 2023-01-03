ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Steals Electronics From Target

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham police will summons a man to court on a shoplifting charge, after an incident at Target on Wednesday. Police were call to Target, 400 Cochituate Road on January 4 at 7:41 p.m. in regards to shoplifting. A man “stole electronic devices totaling approximately $850,” said the...
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
CBS Boston

Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston

BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court. 
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
newportdispatch.com

Man facing 22 years after arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — Miguel Saez, 58, is facing 22 years in prison after being arrested on two felony burglary charges after a lengthy criminal investigation. Police found evidence of burglary at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on July 6. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
