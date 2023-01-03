Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Arrest Man For Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police last night, January 5, arrested a man in connection with a motor vehicle breaking & entering. Police arrested at 6:43 p.m. on Beaver Street David T. Bradford, 47, with no known address, on a warrant for a “motor vehicle break.”. Framingham Police booking photo.
Framingham Police: Man Steals Electronics From Target
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham police will summons a man to court on a shoplifting charge, after an incident at Target on Wednesday. Police were call to Target, 400 Cochituate Road on January 4 at 7:41 p.m. in regards to shoplifting. A man “stole electronic devices totaling approximately $850,” said the...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bethany & Winthrop Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash at Bethany Road and Winthrop Street, yesterday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. on January 5, at an intersection that used to be one of the 10 worst in the city, until a new 4-way stop sign was installed a couple of years ago.
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
Framingham Police: Credit Card & Cash Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified an individual, in connection with a vehicle breaking & entering, said the Police spokesperson. Police were called to 30 Marian Road on Wednesday, January 4 at 11:01 p.m. Marian Road is located in the Beaver Street neighborhood of the City. The Police spokesperson...
Middleborough Police charge elementary school staff member following incident
“Chief Joseph Perkins reports that the Middleborough Police Department is seeking to charge an elementary school staff member with assault and battery as a result of an incident that occurred at Mary K. Goode Elementary School. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Middleborough Police received reports of an...
Framingham Juvenile Tells Police Man Offered Him Ride Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an incident in which a man in a vehicle on Wednesday, offered a “juvenile” a ride home. Police were notified of the incident on January 4 at 4:18 p.m. A juvenile was walking in the “area of 20 Gorman Road” when...
Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston
BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court.
Man Nabbed For Boston Bus Shooting That Sent 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital
A 33-year-old man from Boston has been arrested for allegedly shooting an older woman on an MBTA bus in South Boston last week. Dason Alves, of Dorchester, is facing several charges for the shooting that happened onboard a bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday…
Mass Cafeteria Worker Facing Charges For Allegedly Attacking Student: Police
A Massachusetts elementary school employee is expected to face charges after allegedly assaulting a student this week, authorities said. Middleborough Police responded to an incident at May K. Goode Elementary School around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Chief Joseph Perkins. Initial investigation suggests that a fifth grade...
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
Man facing 22 years after arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — Miguel Saez, 58, is facing 22 years in prison after being arrested on two felony burglary charges after a lengthy criminal investigation. Police found evidence of burglary at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on July 6. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but...
Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’
BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
Vernon man faces charge of enticing a minor
Members were holding Gregory Yount, 58, until police arrived. They provided police with several binders containing text messages between Yount and a fictitious 13-year old female, created by the organization.
Boston Police Seek Teenaged Armed Robbery Suspect, Ask For Public's Help
The suspect of an armed robbery is at large and may be armed, according to officials. Boston detectives are searching for a man's identity in connection to a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at around 2:00 p.m. in the Nubian Square area in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Depar…
Family of victim in deadly Newton police shooting file lawsuit against city and police officers
NEWTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned the City of Newton and several of its police officers are facing a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting of Michael Conlon. The lawsuit was filed late Thursday afternoon, on the 2-year anniversary of Conlon’s death. According to a...
Monson Police arrest suspect for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers
Monson Police arrested a suspect on January 2 after he allegedly sold cocaine to two undercover police officers.
Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse
BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
