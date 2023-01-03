Read full article on original website
California is getting drenched. So why can't it save water for the drought?
As a bomb cyclone hits California this week and dumps massive amounts of water on the state, some people are asking: why can't we save the water for times when we desperately need it?
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
How California Could Save Up Its Rain to Ease Future Droughts
This article is republished from The Conversation original article. California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.
KPBS
Could the drought soon be over? It depends on what we mean by 'drought'
California’s most recent drought has stretched on for more than three years now. So people took notice when a San Diego scientist told the San Jose Mercury News Wednesday that the drought could be over with a few more weeks of storms like the ones we’ve been having.
US Government Predicted a Devastating California ‘ARkStorm’ in 2010—Is It Happening Now?
Over a decade ago, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and state agencies developed the idea of the ARkStorm, an extreme storm and flood scenario for California based on previous rain events. A USGS video—disconcertingly set to hard rock music—created in 2010 and recently uploaded to YouTube paints a Biblical picture of what the devastating storm could potentially look like: “a fury rivaling that of hurricanes, beginning a process of destruction that will last for weeks.” As heavy storms caused by atmospheric rivers hit California this week–many regions are under flood warning—many are worried about the possibility of such a catastrophic event occurring now. So what is it, and is it really something you need to worry about?
NBC Los Angeles
Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought
California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
Will California's long-term drought improve after atmospheric rivers hammer the West?
If you are wondering if all the significant flooding and multiple storms impacting the West will help with long-term drought relief in California, the answer is more complex than it may seem.
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
californiaglobe.com
‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits Northern California, Dumps Record Rain, Snow; Water Officials Claim Drought Isn’t Over
We are 5 days into the New Year and the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average, SacBee.com reported. Eight...
abc10.com
Storm Watch | What is the recent storm doing for California's exceptional drought
Reservoir levels across the state are spiking in response to the massive runoff created by recent storms. Folsom lake is currently at 133% of its historical average.
natureworldnews.com
Can Sierra Snowpack Alleviate Drought Conditions, Water Supply Shortage in California?
With more snow expected to pelt the mountain range in the coming days, the Sierra Nevada in California is approaching the second-largest snowpack ever recorded at this time of year in the previous 20 years as the New Year gets underway. The significant accumulation might help the region's drought and water supply issues.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A bomb cyclone set to slam California has already prompted evacuations in part of the state.
calcoastnews.com
Endangered salmon population in California plummets
Dams, drought, extreme heat, wildfires and other conditions have pushed California’s winter-run Chinook salmon to the brink of extinction. But, the winter-run Chinook salmon are now faced with an added threat posed by their hunger for anchovies. [phys.org]. 2022 marked the worst spawning season ever for the winter-run Chinook...
L.A. Weekly
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
Heavy snowpack and recent storms may not translate to more farm water
The California snowpack is starting off strong, but for farmers, these high numbers may not translate into more water for their crops.
