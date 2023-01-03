ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will 'crush' farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
Smithonian

California's Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

US Government Predicted a Devastating California 'ARkStorm' in 2010—Is It Happening Now?

Over a decade ago, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and state agencies developed the idea of the ARkStorm, an extreme storm and flood scenario for California based on previous rain events. A USGS video—disconcertingly set to hard rock music—created in 2010 and recently uploaded to YouTube paints a Biblical picture of what the devastating storm could potentially look like: “a fury rivaling that of hurricanes, beginning a process of destruction that will last for weeks.” As heavy storms caused by atmospheric rivers hit California this week–many regions are under flood warning—many are worried about the possibility of such a catastrophic event occurring now. So what is it, and is it really something you need to worry about?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Endangered salmon population in California plummets

Dams, drought, extreme heat, wildfires and other conditions have pushed California’s winter-run Chinook salmon to the brink of extinction. But, the winter-run Chinook salmon are now faced with an added threat posed by their hunger for anchovies. [phys.org]. 2022 marked the worst spawning season ever for the winter-run Chinook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

California Destinations for Your Bucket List in 2023

Does your 2023 bucket list involve traveling more? California has a lot more to offer than you think. In case you think you explored enough of the west, there are still a few lesser frequented venues nestled in the Golden State. Some California Destinations You Might Want to Visit:. Redwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

