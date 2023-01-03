Read full article on original website
Olivia Bouvier
3d ago
I kind of watched her karaoke New Year for a little bit, she has a powerful beautiful voice when she uses it well. I give her that many kudos.
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram
Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit on Christmas: ‘I’m a Barbie Girl, in a Santa World’
Pretty in pink! Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled her inner Barbie on Christmas. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to show off a hot pink swimsuit with "Barbie" written across the chest. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world," Gellar captioned the social media post, adding the […]
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Black Lace Corset That Brought Everyone To A Halt
Dakota Johnson is known for her daring choices on the red carpet. This fall, she wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos. Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the...
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Miley Cyrus Reveals What Comment Made Dolly Parton ‘Clutch Her Pearls’
Former Disney star and pop music sensation Miley Cyrus and country music icon Dolly Parton are a duo we all love. Miley’s edgy style mixed with her godmother’s glamourous country music persona is a pairing that regularly takes us to a happy place. After all, these are two...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos
Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo
Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
Delish
At 55, Pamela Anderson Flashes Her Super-Toned Legs And Sculpted Arms In A High-Slit Dress In New Pics
Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation! Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation!. Pamela Anderson is proving to everyone that she's just as iconic in 2022 as she was back in 1989. The actress and model, famous for her role on Baywatch, flashed her super...
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
