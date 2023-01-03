Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World (and Surprise, She's Blonde!)
The singer expressed how "blessed" she was to spend the week with her family Marie Osmond is having some Disney fun with her family in style. On Friday, the singer and actress, 63, shared a rare photo with her husband Steve Craig at Disney World and sported a new hairstyle in the process. "After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I've been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!🥰💕 I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!" she wrote in the...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters
Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
AOL Corp
Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news
Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis at doctor's appointment
Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'
Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
Tri-City Herald
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo ,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. Her caption translates to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Joy-Anna Duggar breaks down in tears as she shares about her mom Michelle’s parenting ‘decisions’ in new video
JOY-ANNA Duggar has opened up about her mom Michelle's parenting choices in an emotional new video. Joy-Anna, 25, took to YouTube and Instagram on December 25 Day and shared another lengthy vlog which she described as a "Christmas Time Q&A." The pregnant star was wearing a khaki green sweater and...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III is dad Patrick Mahomes' number one fan! Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of herself with her newborn son in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks. In the image, Bronze can be seen resting on Brittany's shoulder with his face hidden, while wearing pants with his famous...
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
