ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Saguaro High School looking internally and out-of-state for next football coach

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5Mre_0k2Fg9Ov00

Scottsdale Saguaro begins its first round of interviews Wednesday for its next head football coach.

According to a source, two of the candidates will come from inside and others are coming from outside of Arizona.

Saguaro wants to make this as seamless as possible, after Jason Mohns left with one of the best high school programs in the nation , one that won seven state championships, including six in a row, during his 11-year tenure.

Saguaro lost to Chandler Basha 28-21 in this past season's Open Division state championship, a year after beating Chandler 20-15 for the Open state title.

These are huge shoes to fill. But Saguaro will do its due diligence to make sure the right guy is hired.

Mohns, now the tight ends coach at Arizona State under Kenny Dillingham, will have a hand in picking his successor.

If it comes inside, there are five strong candidates: Frank Ruben, Kyle Caldwell, Jim Camarillo, Mark Martinez, and Andy Johnson.

Caldwell was a high school All-American defensive end at Saguaro in 2002, later starting at Arizona State. He's been an assistant at Saguaro since 2008, serving under John Sanders and then Mohns.

Ruben, whose sons Tim and Teddy were both Ed Doherty Award winners as state championship quarterbacks for the Sabercats, served as assistant head coach under Mohns. His four sons, including Alex and Andrew, were part of four state championship teams.

Frank Ruben has been a part of Saguaro football for nearly two decades. To say he's paid his dues is an understatement.

Another internal possibility is Camarillo, who has served as Saguaro's defensive coordinator for eight years. He's been part of the Saguaro staff for 16 years. He's been an assistant coach on 12 of Saguaro's 13 state championship teams.

Martinez has served as the offensive line coach the past six years. He's built a reputation as one of the state's most reputable and respected offensive line minds.

Johnson, who was co-offensive coordinator (Mohns was also the offensive coordinator), joined Saguaro's coaching staff in 2007. He started his coaching career building up the Scottsdale Argonauts, a youth program that feeds Saguaro.

Saguaro hopes to be able to recommend a coach to the Scottsdale Unified School District by late next week.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Saguaro High School looking internally and out-of-state for next football coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

High school basketball player, who fled war in Ukraine, can’t play varsity in Arizona; Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, offers a ray of hope

Sasha Danyliuk isn’t a ringer brought to Phoenix Christian to lead the girls’ basketball team to a state title. She fled the war in her homeland Ukraine a year ago, coming to Phoenix Christian, hoping for a better life and the promise of tomorrow. A freshman, she wishes to graduate in 2026 from the small private school that competes in the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
PHOENIX, AZ
sports360az.com

CFB Analyst Rick Neuheisel Breaks Down Kenny Dillingham Hire

It’s been a busy month for Kenny Dillingham as he takes over ASU’s football program. Few understand the rigors of building up a program in their early 30s quite like current CBS college football analyst Rick Neuheisel, who was tasked with leading Colorado at 33 years old. He likened the process to “drinking from a fire hydrant” but has been impressed with what he’s seen from Dillingham early in his career.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale

Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixmag.com

December 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Clever name for a new Ahwatukee restaurant serving up egg foo young, orange chicken, Mongolian beef, lo mein and other favorites. Home of the $9.99 lobster meal opens a third Valley location. 1901 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Phoenix, angieslobster.com. Black Rock Coffee. Stop by for your favorite coffee drink or...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

New Chandler eatery focuses on healthy food

Flower Child, which opened its first outlet in Chandler recently, has a catchy slogan: “Healthy Food for a Happy World.”. The restaurant seeks to fulfill its premise by making food from scratch, sourcing ingredients close to each eatery’s location whenever possible and serving healthy food for a variety of lifestyles.
CHANDLER, AZ
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Bashas’ getting new support center

Bashas’ corporate workers will be moving into some new digs this spring, owner The Raley’s Companies announced. Raley’s is currently investing in a new Arizona office space that will serve as Bashas’ new support center, and provide modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration to Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members, according to the company in a release.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale sergeant shot in downtown Phoenix, suspect outstanding

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Elegant trio to show off their elegant vehicles

Three women, two Scottsdale residents and one from Paradise Valley, will join approximately 50 classic car owners Jan. 22 at the fifth Arizona Concours d’Elegance at the Scottsdale Civic Center. Concours d’Elegance – French for “competition of elegance” – is special to Scottsdale’s Laurie Florkiewicz and Kelly Whitton as...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy