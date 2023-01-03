One Cape Cod high school hockey will get to play at Fenway Park

The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks.

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week.

But there will also be 10 high school hockey games involving schools from across New England. Those games will all go down as scrimmages. The Falmouth High girls hockey team will skate against Ursuline Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the games are free and can be claimed here.

The Clippers are off to a 3-1-1 start this season and boast wins over Westwood, Barnstable and Boston Latin School.

Here's the full schedule of high school games at Fenway Park:

Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOYS: Northern Highlands vs. Tewksbury, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS: Governor's Academy vs. Kimball Union Academy, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS: Governor's Academy vs. Kimball Union Academy

BOYS: Archbishop Williams vs. Bishop Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS: Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne Academy vs. Boston Latin School, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BOYS: Hingham vs. Marshfield, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

BOYS: Minnechaug vs. BC High, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS: Falmouth vs. Ursuline Academy, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

GIRLS: Beaver Country Day School vs. Winsor, 5:15 p.m.

BOYS: Boston Latin Academy vs. Boston Latin School, 8 p.m.