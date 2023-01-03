ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

One Cape Cod high school hockey will get to play at Fenway Park

By Chris McDaniel, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBbYJ_0k2Fg6kk00

The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks.

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week.

But there will also be 10 high school hockey games involving schools from across New England. Those games will all go down as scrimmages. The Falmouth High girls hockey team will skate against Ursuline Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the games are free and can be claimed here.

The Clippers are off to a 3-1-1 start this season and boast wins over Westwood, Barnstable and Boston Latin School.

Here's the full schedule of high school games at Fenway Park:

Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOYS: Northern Highlands vs. Tewksbury, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS: Governor's Academy vs. Kimball Union Academy, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS: Governor's Academy vs. Kimball Union Academy

BOYS: Archbishop Williams vs. Bishop Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS: Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne Academy vs. Boston Latin School, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BOYS: Hingham vs. Marshfield, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

BOYS: Minnechaug vs. BC High, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS: Falmouth vs. Ursuline Academy, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

GIRLS: Beaver Country Day School vs. Winsor, 5:15 p.m.

BOYS: Boston Latin Academy vs. Boston Latin School, 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Time Out Global

The best food halls in Boston

Try the best of Boston at food halls that showcase all the food and drink the city has to offer. The food hall trend that’s swept the country has been established in Boston for years now, with the Boston Public Market and the Time Out Market opening in the past decade. It’s no surprise, people love having so many options from the best restaurants around the city all under one roof. Whether you want to try bites from different chefs, or please a big crowd of family and friends, food halls are a guaranteed crowd pleasing casual hang. If you’re looking for something more full service, check out our guides to the best steakhouses in Boston, best Italian restaurants in Boston, or best Japanese restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon

SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
SALEM, MA
miltontimes.com

School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option

A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
MILTON, MA
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dive Teams Search Waters in Salem in Connection With Missing Man

Dive teams were searching the waters Wednesday night off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, as part of an ongoing effort to find a missing man. The search for 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, originated in Peabody nearly a month ago. Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family...
SALEM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston

JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
MASHPEE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy