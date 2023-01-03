Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

Photo Credit: DieterMeyrl (iStock).

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high.

The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.

The top-ranking 'rattiest' city was Chicago, which has held this placement for eight consecutive years. In the 2022 ranking, New York came in second and Los Angeles ranked third, rounding out the top three.

Rodents will often enter the home during colder months of the year in search of food, water, and warmth, but thankfully, Orkin also provided a list of tips for homeowners looking to avoid a rat problem: Make food inaccessible, declutter the house, maintain landscaping, inspect for signs of rodents regularly, and look out for possible entry points into the home.

