ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6qCQ_0k2FfzoJ00
Photo Credit: DieterMeyrl (iStock).

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high.

The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.

The top-ranking 'rattiest' city was Chicago, which has held this placement for eight consecutive years. In the 2022 ranking, New York came in second and Los Angeles ranked third, rounding out the top three.

Rodents will often enter the home during colder months of the year in search of food, water, and warmth, but thankfully, Orkin also provided a list of tips for homeowners looking to avoid a rat problem: Make food inaccessible, declutter the house, maintain landscaping, inspect for signs of rodents regularly, and look out for possible entry points into the home.

See the full ranking here.

Comments / 11

Dan
4d ago

This is a mess … listening to a company about the services they are doing and labeling a city. Did they go crazy over marketing for rodents …also I know this company too well there policy on rodent control is terrible and not very good at solving the issue.. all a publicity stunt by a large corporate company

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks & Wildlife plans to test 8 dead Canadian geese in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling it the worst case of avian flu in record history as the agency plans to test eight dead Canadian geese found in Colorado Springs. The avian flu is one reason eggs are harder to come by at the grocery store and more expensive. CPW The post Colorado Parks & Wildlife plans to test 8 dead Canadian geese in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Craig Daily Press

Rising eggs costs passed on to local restaurants and customers

New state regulations and the avian flu are causing egg prices to soar across the state, forcing some local restaurants to raise the prices of their egg-based items to cover their own costs. Following passage of a new state law in 2020, Colorado egg producers who have more than 3,000...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

My Personal Favorite Summer Camping Spots Around Colorado

During my summers as a teen, my family spend many weekends out on Lake Granby. That was until we got stuck out on the lake during a downpour. Since we had no cover on our rented pontoon boat, we were soaked by the time we returned. That was all it took for mom to opt out on future trips.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy