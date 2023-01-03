ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures expected to dip into mid-30s in metro Detroit after welcome warmth

By Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
A surprising but welcome bout of warmth is set to leave the Detroit area this week, leaving us for the cold embrace of winter.

We still have another day of warmth upon us Wednesday, which is forecast to reach a high of 55 degrees with potential rain showers and dip into the mid-30s at night. Temperatures are expected to range into the weekend from the high 30s to the high 20s.

Politics:Gov. Whitmer to have live audience for State of the State for first time in 3 years

Forecasts include rain showers for Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon, then we're offered relief from precipitation until Thursday night, when chances of snow appear. Snow showers are set to reappear Saturday, but less than an inch is expected. After Saturday, chances of any precipitation are slim for the following week.

While conditions may seem unseasonably warm, we're still far from record temperatures. The highest temperature recorded in southeast Michigan at the end of December was 65 degrees in 1889, according to the National Weather Service.

The return to temperatures fluctuating between mid to high 30s puts us back on track with normal temperatures for this region at this point in the season.

