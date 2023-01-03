ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Lake City Reporter

Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75

JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
LAKE PARK, GA
alachuachronicle.com

One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

21-vehicle I-75 accident kills 3

Three people died in a 21-vehicle vehicle accident on I-75 in Columbia County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the multi-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the northbound Lake City/High Springs 414 exit ramp. The roadway was closed for several hours to clear the wreckage and an FHP investigation is ongoing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
WCJB

Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Bell man arrested for second-degree murder in father's death

BELL, Fla. — A 22-year-old man from Bell, Florida, was arrested for the murder of his father Thursday, according to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). Deputies were alerted that there was a deceased individual at a residence on June 27, 2022. Joseph O'Brian Rush was at the residence and claimed he was helping a dog deliver puppies and did not witness the death.
BELL, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

I-75 New Year’s Eve accident claims 1, injures 3

One Ocala teen died and three others are in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident at the I-75 Archer exit offramp in Gainesville on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 17-year-old Ocala female was driving a sedan and the accident occurred at the 384 mile marker on I-75 at 10:48 p.m. No details were given on how the vehicle lost control or in which direction it went off the Archer exit ramp.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for burning, biting, and hitting 18-month-old child

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Justin Ivey Lamar Shavers, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with five separate counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child neglect with great bodily harm after allegedly burning an 18-month-old with a space heater, biting the child, stabbing the child’s feet with a push pin, hitting the child repeated with a hot cooking pan, and intentionally breaking the child’s arm.
GAINESVILLE, FL

