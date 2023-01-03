Read full article on original website
FHP: One dead after crash involving pedestrian in Clay County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Clay County involving a pedestrian, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Deputies say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on SR-21 at Blanding Blvd South at Jefferson Avenue. The crash reportedly involves a pedestrian versus a single car.
News4Jax.com
Lake City Reporter
Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75
JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
alachuachronicle.com
One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
WCJB
Road reopens after vehicle-crash causes shutdown in Bradford County
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Bradford County has reopened after a single vehicle crash. Bradford County Fire crews went to the scene in the area of SW County Road 18 and SW 162nd avenue on Monday night. Paramedics took one person to the hospital as a trauma alert.
WCJB
FHP investigates cause of 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 that left 3 dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine what caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75 just after midnight on New Year’s. Three people were killed in the collision and many others were hurt. State troopers say the crash happened at 12:40 a.m. on...
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three people died in a 21-vehicle vehicle accident on I-75 in Columbia County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the multi-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the northbound Lake City/High Springs 414 exit ramp. The roadway was closed for several hours to clear the wreckage and an FHP investigation is ongoing.
FHP: Cyclist dies after hit twice by pickup trucks in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a cyclist was hit twice on State Road 200 on New Years Day. STORY: JSO: Man found dead in front yard of Moncrief home. According to the crash report, at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, the cyclist, a Ford F-150...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
WCJB
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
News4Jax.com
Man killed by Jacksonville police was suspect in murder outside Youngerman Circle motel, 2 other shootings, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera footage that shows what led to the moment police in November fatally shot a man in the Riverside neighborhood, who was suspected in a murder as well as two other shootings. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
mycbs4.com
Bell man arrested for second-degree murder in father's death
BELL, Fla. — A 22-year-old man from Bell, Florida, was arrested for the murder of his father Thursday, according to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). Deputies were alerted that there was a deceased individual at a residence on June 27, 2022. Joseph O'Brian Rush was at the residence and claimed he was helping a dog deliver puppies and did not witness the death.
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 New Year’s Eve accident claims 1, injures 3
One Ocala teen died and three others are in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident at the I-75 Archer exit offramp in Gainesville on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 17-year-old Ocala female was driving a sedan and the accident occurred at the 384 mile marker on I-75 at 10:48 p.m. No details were given on how the vehicle lost control or in which direction it went off the Archer exit ramp.
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for burning, biting, and hitting 18-month-old child
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Justin Ivey Lamar Shavers, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with five separate counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child neglect with great bodily harm after allegedly burning an 18-month-old with a space heater, biting the child, stabbing the child’s feet with a push pin, hitting the child repeated with a hot cooking pan, and intentionally breaking the child’s arm.
