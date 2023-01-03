ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Ballot Basics: Early voting for state House District 86

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Early voting opens Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Democratic primary for State House District 86.

The special election will fill the vacancy created by the October death of Democratic incumbent Barbara Cooper.

Because no candidates filed as independents or in the companion Republican primary, the 10-candidate Democratic primary will decide who gets the two-year term of office.

Shelby County commissioners will vote to fill the vacancy at a Feb. 1 special meeting. Their selection will serve from the primary election day, Jan. 24, until the official election results are certified March 14.

Commission chairman Mickell Lowery intends to support appointing the winner of the January primary to fill the vacancy.

About 45,000 voters who live in a district that covers northern Shelby County, including Millington, Frayser, North Memphis, Downtown and southwest Memphis are eligible to vote in the special election.

Early voting continues through Jan. 19 at three locations :

  • Baker Community Center, 7942 Church Road, Millington
  • Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 3560 S. Third St., Memphis
  • Shelby County Election Commission Downtown office, 157 Poplar Ave.

Here is what the ballot will look like.

These are the 10 candidates on the Democratic primary ballot:

  • Roderick Blount, an IT consultant at Websbird Technologies who unsuccessfully challenged Shelby County Assessor of Property Melvin Burgess Jr. in the May Democratic primaries.
  • Julian Bolton, former Shelby County commissioner and attorney.
  • Tanya Cooper, Barbara Cooper’s daughter, who ran unsuccessfully for General Sessions Court Clerk in 2020 and also ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2015 and 2019.
  • Juliette Eskridge, a case worker at Carver College Career Academy who was among the applicants earlier this year for a vacancy on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board. Before that, Eskridge ran for state House District 91 in 2018. The address she listed in pulling her petition for the special election is in District 86.
  • Dominique Frost, an insurance agent, works as public relations manager for the Shelby County Division of Corrections. Active in the Shelby County Democratic Party, Frost challenged Cooper’s 2020 reelection, finishing second to Cooper in the Democratic primary that year. She also was among those who signed a statewide qualifying petition to get entertainer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on the state’s presidential general election ballot in 2020.
  • Clifford Lewis, a home rehab contractor and long-time Democratic partisan who has served on the local party’s executive committee. Lewis has run for various offices before, most recently the 2013 special election for state House District 91 following the death of House Speaker Pro Tempore Lois Deberry. His current address is in District 86.
  • Justin J. Pearson, activist and cofounder of Memphis Citizens Against the Pipeline group that opposed the Byhalia Connection Pipeline proposed to run through southwest Memphis.
  • Will Richardson, Cooper’s lone challenger in the Democratic primary this past August. The owner of an in-home health care company as well as a bar owner, Richardson ran unsuccessfully for Memphis City Council in 2019.
  • Rebecca Robinson, no details available.
  • Andrew J. Withers, photographer and son of the late Ernest Withers who has run for office in the past unsuccessfully.

Election basics

Registered voters who live in District 86 can vote at any of the three early voting sites regardless of their election day precinct voting location.

To cast a vote on Jan. 24, voters must use their election day precinct location.

Don’t know your State House district? Use this tool from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office to find your district.

Even though it’s the only race on the ballot, voters will be asked which primary they want to vote in.

While the Republican primary has no candidates listed, the write-in option is available.

No one has declared as a write-in candidate with the Shelby County Election Commission. Such a declaration is required for write-in votes to be tallied for a candidate not listed on the ballot.

New voting system allows choice between paper and machine

This is the second election since the implementation of a new voting system in Shelby County.

As a first step at check in, voters will be asked if they want to use a hand-marked paper ballot or new touch-screen machines with a paper trail.

Here is an election commission video on how the new system works.

All voters will take either a hand-marked paper ballot or a paper readout from a touch-screen machine to run through a digital scanner that then carries the ballot into a sealed ballot box. Ballots that aren’t run through the scanner will not be counted.

Follow @bdriesdm on Twitter the evening of Jan. 24 for election results.

