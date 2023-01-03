ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Bham Now

13 delicious dips in Birmingham that you’ll love

Cravin’ something quick and delicious? The dips in Birmingham are one of our favorite foods at Bham Now. From queso to hummus to buffalo chicken dip, The Magic City has it all. Keep reading to learn where you can find your new fave dip. Queso. 1. El Barrio. Chips...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

The Best Biscuits in Birmingham

If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Skinny dipping businessmen and other memories of the downtown YMCA

On December 31st, the Downtown YMCA in Birmingham officially closed. One of Birmingham’s longest running charitable, civic, religious and wellness organizations, the Downtown Y was established in 1884, 13 years after the founding of the Magic City itself. Days after its closure, Bham Now reached out to former members...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

18 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 6-8

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 18 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Gwen Brannum at 205-908-0200 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
nrn.com

Krystal is the latest chain to open a smaller, to-go-only prototype

Krystal will open a new prototype Jan. 10 in Center Point, Alabama, that is 1,000 square feet smaller than its traditional restaurants and does not include a dining room. At 1,700 square feet, the company-owned restaurant also features a smaller kitchen that uses 20% less space, a double-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window and a pickup area for online guests and third-party delivery drivers. In a statement, President Thomas Stager said the prototype “signals a new day for Krystal.”
CENTER POINT, AL
Bham Now

BPL Mobile—Birmingham’s new bookmobile—rolls in on January 10

The Birmingham Public Library (BPL) has announced the reveal of their new bookmobile, BPL Mobile, on January 10 at Central Library. Read on to find out who helped make it possible and the cool amenities it offers. What to expect. Say so long to traditional bookmobiles… BPL Mobile is changing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Sports games, bluegrass + more exciting weekend events—Jan. 6-8

There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham. From sports games to dance parties, there are many exciting events happening this weekend in The Magic City, January 6-8. our team’s tasty recommendations. A big difference: Birmingham approved a federal grant proposal to build 1,100 homes and to bring $242M...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline

It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind

This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage

In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
MOODY, AL
Bham Now

8 ways to give back in Birmingham this MLK Day

Every year the city of Birmingham gathers to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to the community. Read below about the 8 ways you can get involved in your community on MLK Day and every day of the year!. 1. Black Warrior Riverkeeper.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Balloon release honors Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Greater Birmingham Humane Society getting more animal abuse calls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is sharing information about someone in Bessemer attempting to poison puppies. They say someone tried feeding the seven week old puppies antifreeze. Some puppies did ingest the poison and one died. Thanks to a Good Samaritan, that puppy and others are...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless

The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment.  Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South.  […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS

