FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bham Now
13 delicious dips in Birmingham that you’ll love
Cravin’ something quick and delicious? The dips in Birmingham are one of our favorite foods at Bham Now. From queso to hummus to buffalo chicken dip, The Magic City has it all. Keep reading to learn where you can find your new fave dip. Queso. 1. El Barrio. Chips...
momcollective.com
The Best Biscuits in Birmingham
If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
Bham Now
Skinny dipping businessmen and other memories of the downtown YMCA
On December 31st, the Downtown YMCA in Birmingham officially closed. One of Birmingham’s longest running charitable, civic, religious and wellness organizations, the Downtown Y was established in 1884, 13 years after the founding of the Magic City itself. Days after its closure, Bham Now reached out to former members...
Bham Now
Bar La Fête makes Robb Report’s list of 25 most beautiful restaurants in the US in 2022
When Bar la Fête opened its doors this past September, we were impressed. A classy parisian-inspired wine bar in downtown Birmingham? Ooh lala! Well, word of this chic spot has officially spread—Bar La Fête just made Robb Report’s list of the 25 most beautiful restaurants in the US in 2022.
Bham Now
18 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 6-8
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 18 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Gwen Brannum at 205-908-0200 or...
nrn.com
Krystal is the latest chain to open a smaller, to-go-only prototype
Krystal will open a new prototype Jan. 10 in Center Point, Alabama, that is 1,000 square feet smaller than its traditional restaurants and does not include a dining room. At 1,700 square feet, the company-owned restaurant also features a smaller kitchen that uses 20% less space, a double-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window and a pickup area for online guests and third-party delivery drivers. In a statement, President Thomas Stager said the prototype “signals a new day for Krystal.”
Bham Now
BPL Mobile—Birmingham’s new bookmobile—rolls in on January 10
The Birmingham Public Library (BPL) has announced the reveal of their new bookmobile, BPL Mobile, on January 10 at Central Library. Read on to find out who helped make it possible and the cool amenities it offers. What to expect. Say so long to traditional bookmobiles… BPL Mobile is changing...
Bham Now
Sports games, bluegrass + more exciting weekend events—Jan. 6-8
There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham. From sports games to dance parties, there are many exciting events happening this weekend in The Magic City, January 6-8. our team’s tasty recommendations. A big difference: Birmingham approved a federal grant proposal to build 1,100 homes and to bring $242M...
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
Bham Now
HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline
It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
Bham Now
Bill Noble Park in Gardendale is getting a new $32 million makeover
Gardendale, something new and fun is coming to town. The redevelopment of Bill Noble Park is in the works to attract athletes from the region. Read on to learn when this park will be ready to use and what will be there. A new Bill Noble Park is coming. Named...
Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind
This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage
In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
Bham Now
8 ways to give back in Birmingham this MLK Day
Every year the city of Birmingham gathers to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to the community. Read below about the 8 ways you can get involved in your community on MLK Day and every day of the year!. 1. Black Warrior Riverkeeper.
wbrc.com
Balloon release honors Cameron Prince
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society getting more animal abuse calls
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is sharing information about someone in Bessemer attempting to poison puppies. They say someone tried feeding the seven week old puppies antifreeze. Some puppies did ingest the poison and one died. Thanks to a Good Samaritan, that puppy and others are...
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
How to get tickets to see Katt Williams in Birmingham next month
Katt Williams will be performing at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Feb. 3 for his “2023 and Me” tour. The tour will officially kick off Jan. 13, 2023 with the Birmingham show being just the third of 21 total stops scheduled for the new year.
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment. Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South. […]
