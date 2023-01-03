ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimum wage just increased in 23 states and D.C. Here's how much

Workers earning minimum wage in 23 states and the District of Columbia got a raise over the New Year's holiday, according to the Economic Policy Institute. As Nebraska Public Media reports, voters decided in November to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, in increments of $1.50 per year. That brings the state to $10.50 an hour for this year.
Amazon CEO says company will layoff more than 18,000 workers

Amazon is laying off 18,000 employees, the tech giant said Wednesday, representing the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year. In a blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain...
Tesla's stock lost over $700 billion in value. Elon Musk's Twitter deal didn't help

For several years, the meteoric rise of Tesla stock has captivated, thrilled and mystified Wall Street. But in 2022, that meteor blazed out. The electric-carmaker's stock lost 65% of its value in 2022. And the company kicked off the new year with yet another plunge, dropping 12% in a single day after disappointing sales figures were announced.
Travelers from China must now test negative for COVID to enter the U.S.

Today the U.S. started requiring travelers entering the country from China to test negative for COVID-19 before departing their country. The new restriction is part of U.S. efforts to protect this nation against the explosion of infections triggered by China's decision to end its zero-COVID strategy. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins me. Hey, Rob.
The rise of video game unions

Microsoft started the year by recognizing its first union in the U.S., which happens to be the largest union in the video game industry in North America. The Microsoft subsidiary ZeniMax makes games like Doom, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Roughly 300 quality assurance workers there voted to unionize in December.
Video game testers approve the first union at Microsoft

A group of video game testers at Microsoft have formed the tech giant's first union, and Microsoft has signed off on it, according to Communications Workers of America, which represents the employees. A "supermajority" of quality assurance workers at Microsoft's ZeniMax Studios, which produces video games such as Elder Scrolls,...
