The U.S. job market is still healthy, but it's slowing down as recession fears mount
The U.S. job market closed out 2022 on a high note. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, capping a year in which the economy added 4.5 million jobs, more than refilling the deep hole left by the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier. While some big companies have announced job cuts...
Minimum wage just increased in 23 states and D.C. Here's how much
Workers earning minimum wage in 23 states and the District of Columbia got a raise over the New Year's holiday, according to the Economic Policy Institute. As Nebraska Public Media reports, voters decided in November to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, in increments of $1.50 per year. That brings the state to $10.50 an hour for this year.
Amazon CEO says company will layoff more than 18,000 workers
Amazon is laying off 18,000 employees, the tech giant said Wednesday, representing the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year. In a blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain...
Tesla's stock lost over $700 billion in value. Elon Musk's Twitter deal didn't help
For several years, the meteoric rise of Tesla stock has captivated, thrilled and mystified Wall Street. But in 2022, that meteor blazed out. The electric-carmaker's stock lost 65% of its value in 2022. And the company kicked off the new year with yet another plunge, dropping 12% in a single day after disappointing sales figures were announced.
America needs carpenters and plumbers. Try telling that to Gen Z
Justin Mwandjalulu, 20, loves to build stuff. These days, as a carpentry apprentice, he installs drywall in houses with the rest of his construction crew. But he said he likes concrete the best. "At the end of the day, you see how you poured everything. The result of your hard...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
Coinbase, a publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, will pay $100 million in fees because of "significant failures in its compliance program" that violated New York state laws. Wednesday's announcement of the settlement between Coinbase and the New York State Department on Financial Services comes on the heels of other actions by...
The RSV surge has peaked, and the flu is receding — but COVID rates are up again
With the new year and winter underway, here's the question - what's up with that stew of viruses that's been plaguing us all? NPR health correspondent Rob Stein brings us this update on the nation's tripledemic. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: The good news is the worst appears to be over from...
Travelers from China must now test negative for COVID to enter the U.S.
Today the U.S. started requiring travelers entering the country from China to test negative for COVID-19 before departing their country. The new restriction is part of U.S. efforts to protect this nation against the explosion of infections triggered by China's decision to end its zero-COVID strategy. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins me. Hey, Rob.
The rise of video game unions
Microsoft started the year by recognizing its first union in the U.S., which happens to be the largest union in the video game industry in North America. The Microsoft subsidiary ZeniMax makes games like Doom, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Roughly 300 quality assurance workers there voted to unionize in December.
RSV recedes and flu peaks as a new COVID variant shoots 'up like a rocket'
As the new year begins and the depths of winter approach, U.S. infectious disease experts monitoring the "tripledemic" stew of viruses that have been plaguing the country say there's good news — and bad. The good news is the worst appears to be over from the RSV surge that...
Video game testers approve the first union at Microsoft
A group of video game testers at Microsoft have formed the tech giant's first union, and Microsoft has signed off on it, according to Communications Workers of America, which represents the employees. A "supermajority" of quality assurance workers at Microsoft's ZeniMax Studios, which produces video games such as Elder Scrolls,...
