Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.
Ardoin commends Gov. Edwards, State Supt. Brumley for TikTok bans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and State Superintendent Cade Brumley are the latest state leaders to ban TikTok on state-issued devices under their jurisdiction. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shared a news release commending both leaders for following the lead of his office and...
