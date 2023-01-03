NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO