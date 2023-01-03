Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.
cenlanow.com
Ardoin commends Gov. Edwards, State Supt. Brumley for TikTok bans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and State Superintendent Cade Brumley are the latest state leaders to ban TikTok on state-issued devices under their jurisdiction. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shared a news release commending both leaders for following the lead of his office and...
cenlanow.com
Hurricane Katrina death toll lower, damage estimate higher, new federal report says
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new federal report says the death toll from Hurricane Katrina was much lower than initially estimated, and the cost of damage was much higher. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), estimates of fatalities related to Katrina in 2005 and 2006 indicated that there were over 1800 deaths.
