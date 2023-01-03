ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?

You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Wind. Would You Trade It For Another Annoyance?

There's nothing I love more than a good hypothetical. You know, one of those things where someone says, "what if XYZ turned into ABC and we got EFG?" kind of things. Well as I was doing my daily troll of Reddit, I saw one that really made me stop and think. Now, it's a TRUE hypothetical because it's not anything we can change or create, but I thought it was an interesting hypothetical question.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Books, The Bridge to Better Education and Changing Lives

Books are an important part of life. They open the doors to all sorts of different worlds and help us learn, escape and change ourselves. However, if you grow up in a home without access to books, it makes a difference in who you become as you grow. Books are lifesavers and are imperative to a child who is read to at home from an early age and before starting school to have higher success in school.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Sweater weather to feeling like spring

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sweater weather is in full force this morning with morning lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will switch back to the south today helping afternoon highs reach the upper 50s before a windier day on Friday. Clouds will roll into the the region Thursday night...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Winter Salad Recipe with United

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia is back with a delicious and healthy recipe to add to your life. 1. In a large bowl, layer all vegetables and fruit in the order listed above. 2. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to serve immediately.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo

An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

