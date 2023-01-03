Upcoming city meetings in Surprise

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago
Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

Here are upcoming public meetings held in Surprise:

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3

Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

COMMUNITY MEETING ­— PATRICK DUFFY and CHRIS JUDD

City councilmen Patrick Duffy and Chris Judd will host a joint community meeting for Districts 3 and 6.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Spencer’s Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road.

ARTS AND CULTURAL ADVISORY COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9

Where: Surprise City Hall.

