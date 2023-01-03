Upcoming city meetings in Surprise
Here are upcoming public meetings held in Surprise:
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3
Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.
COMMUNITY MEETING — PATRICK DUFFY and CHRIS JUDD
City councilmen Patrick Duffy and Chris Judd will host a joint community meeting for Districts 3 and 6.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Where: Spencer’s Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road.
ARTS AND CULTURAL ADVISORY COMMISSION
When: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9
Where: Surprise City Hall.
