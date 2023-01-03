Read full article on original website
Cortland County man arrested for possessing stolen vehicle out of Pennsylvania
VIRGIL, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Virgil man is facing a felony after being found with a stolen car. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Starr Road in the town of Cortlandville on December 28th, 2022, for suspicious activity. The complaint said a vehicle was parked in a driveway and abandoned after running out of gas. It turned out to be stolen from a residence in Pittston, Pennsylvania. Through a collaborative investigation between the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the PIttston Township Police Department it was determined that 45-year-old David Thomas allegedly stole the vehicle and brought it to New York. Thomas was located on New Year’s Day and arrested for possession of stolen property and other outstanding warrants with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. He was then turned over to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant out of that agency. Thomas will appear in Town of Virgil Court on the January 24th, 2023, to answer for possessing the stolen vehicle.
Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
Cortland woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman is facing drug charges. A detective with the Cortland City Police Department observed 37-year-old Nicole Evener driving in a parking lot with a suspended license Friday. She was stopped and arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation. During the stop, Evener was allegedly found with large quantities of heroin, meth, ecstasy, molly, and prescription drugs with a street value of over $10,000. She was also found with a large amount of cash, scales, and packaging materials. She was remanded to Cortland County Jail with no bail. She faces two counts of felony drug possession and four misdemeanors tomorrow in Cortland City Court.
Ithaca apartment complex could see larger signs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca apartment building aims to become more visible. Developers of The Ithacan hope to install two signs that are each 22-square-feet. One would be put on East State Street, and the other would go on East Green Street. City officials will review the request tonight.
Black, Klein to lead Tompkins County Legislature
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Shawna Black has been re-elected as chair of the Tompkins County Legislature. Black served in 2022 and was voted unanimously last night to serve another year. Legislator Dan Klein was selected as vice chair, which also was a unanimous vote. Klein led the committee that...
Lansing Fire Department seeks new members
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Lansing Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new members. The Department has four stations throughout the Town and Village of Lansing and serves more than 11 thousand residents over 70 square miles, responding to nearly a thousand calls a year. People younger than 18 may apply to join but will need parent permission. Students younger than 16 will be put on a waiting list. There’s a bunking opportunity at two of the four stations for those 18 and up that have finished high school. Apply now.
Tompkins County considers calling for free school lunches
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Legislators in Tompkins County are considering action to address student hunger. Officials are thinking of calling on Governor Hochul to sign a law that would guarantee free meals to students. It would benefit kids in kindergarten through high school, and cost the state about $200 million per year.
Tompkins County Whole Health unveils new logo, website
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A merger is complete in Tompkins County. The final phase of integration of the county’s Health Department and Mental Health Department began this week. Tompkins County Whole Health, complete with a new logo and redesigned website, launched Tuesday. “We are pleased to announce the...
