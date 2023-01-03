ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice-T And Coco Austin Faces Backlash For Video Of 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Twerking

 4 days ago
Ice-T and Coco Austin are facing criticism from parents after they shared a video of their daughter, 7-year-old Chanel, twerking. Twerking is a type of dance move that Merriam-Webster specifically defines as “sexually suggestive dancing characterized by rapid, repeated hip thrusts and shaking of the buttocks.”

Law & Order actor Ice-T married Austin back in 2002. While the rapper has three children, Chanel is his and Austin’s only child together, born in 2015. Austin has been criticized for her parenting style in the past and addressed living “underneath a microscope all the time” even before recent comments started pouring in both criticizing and defending the video that started it all.

Coco Austin shares a video of 7-year-old Chanel twerking

A week ago, Austin shared a video on Instagram from when Christmas festivities were still in full swing. “Gotta love family time,” she captioned the post. “The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh.” Chanel can be seen dancing. The move in question involves a variation of twerking; instead of moving hips, the movement is more in the shoulders in Chanel’s version.

“She loves to joke,” Austin adds in the captions, hashtags for #tinabobsburgers #bobsburgers #tinabelcher and #dancemoves. In the video, everyone is shown dancing differently but everyone is wearing the same matching two-piece pajama set designed with holiday lights to coordinate with their light up crowns.

The consequences of life under the spotlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZS6JO_0k2FegJx00
Coco Austin, Chanel, and Ice-T / Instagram

The video has had a polarizing response on social media, from her three million Instagram followers and beyond. “I don’t find this ok, especially on social media. There’s so many sick minds out here, this child’s safety and privacy should be kept better,” one user cautioned. Another added, “Not a good look at all. I’m sure she will grow up to be like her mom.” On the other hand, some have defended Austin; a different user countered, “People need to lighten up she’s in Christmas pj’s barely facing the camera and she’s clearly copying that chick from Bob’s Burgers.” Another implored of critics, “Just a child having fun PLEASE stop making this bigger than a child having fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NZJk_0k2FegJx00
Austin has been criticized for how she raises Chanel even before the twerking video / Instagram

Austin has heard it all. “I’m underneath a microscope all the time,” she shared, “and you don’t hear what good you do. You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad, and I know I’m a good mother.” She added, “Putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her… and you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.”

What do you think about the video?

Comments / 91

QueSeraSera
4d ago

Chanel is far from twerking, she’s having a blast dancing in her own way with her mom and other female friends and relatives. How excited she must be that it’s Christmas time!

Reply(5)
25
Caroline Romo
3d ago

These ppl act like she is the only child doing this! Find something else to talk about let them ppl be! They should look at their own backyard before they start talking about others!

Reply(1)
7
Sara Naso
4d ago

Its just crewd! Looks bad, and irresponsible, but we know it's his wife that taught her. She needs to take classes on how to raise a child. Lewd act!!!!

Reply(3)
17
